Instant Makeover: A Brightening Treatment with Same-Day Results

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

There are plenty of serums, moisturizers and toners out there that claim to brighten, but the results take so long that it’s hard to tell how much effect they’re really having. Enter BareMinerals Biolucent Mineral Brightening Treatment ($55, sephora.com), which works right away.

This product is unique in that isn’t strictly a highlighter, nor is it just a skin care product. The lightweight product both instantly brightens skin with a special mineral blend, as well as works over time to retexturize the skin using an infusion of fruit acids. The formula doesn’t include shimmer or sparkle, so you don’t have to worry about looking like a “Twilight” extra.

To use, apply under your makeup in the morning and at night for best results.

