Get Your Glow On With Help From the Best Brightening Products

There’s something so magical about the allure of perfectly glowing skin. People stop you to ask you what your secret is, others suspect you’ve suddenly fallen in love or have escaped for a much-needed vacation when they weren’t looking. Luminous skin can seem to be the secret of a genetically-blessed few…that is, unless you know where to shop and what to buy.
See, glowing skin isn’t just for winners of the gene pool lottery, it’s easily had for everyone and there are plenty of products out there that can help you do it. From scrubs to cleanser, from towelettes to luminizing lotions and BB creams, we’ve rounded up our favorite beauty favorites to help you glow forth and be fabulous. Shine on, all!
Learn how to get gorgeous, glowing skin with these easy-to-use products.
Photo:
ANTONELLO TRIO/IMAXTREE.COM
Look like you travel with your own lighting crew by swiping on this light-reflecting cream highlighter that instantly sculpts and defines eyes, brow bones and cheeks.
Topshop Glow Sitck, $20, Topshop.com
This genius serum snuffs out the factors that produce skin discoloration and represses melanin so dark spots remain at bay, clearing the way for a brighter day and a better complexion.
Amore Pacific Luminous Effect Brightening Serum,$220, us.amorepacific.com
Soy extracts packed with moisture combined with gentle microbeads give this gentle scrub the power to remove dull, lifeless skin at the surface, allowing your glow to shine through.
Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub, $5.27, Drugstore.com
This non-greasy serum goes way beyond mere color correction, forming a sheer veil that plumps from within while it smoothes and helps mask imperfections. It's like soft lighting, only better.
By Terry Cellularose Brightening CC Lumi-Serum, $89, us.spacenk.com
It's a universally-flattering, light bronzing liquid that's like turning on the lights behind your face and collarbones. Swipe it on with a brush or mix it with your foundation for skin-loving goodness that's truly illuminating.
Josie Maran Argan Illuminator, $28, Sephora.com
If you want a non-irritating daily peel that gently removes dull surface layers of skin to reveal gorgeous new skin without causing redness, irritation or damage, this is your magical secret weapon.
Perricone MD Blue Plasma, $95, Sephora.com
Battling a little shine now and then? This translucent powder goes on effortlessly over makeup to capture light, delivering an even, glowing complexion and lit-from-within glow. It's genius.
Sonia Kashuk Chic Luminosity Glow Powder, $12.99, Target.com
This new editor favorite is virtually transformative in its ability to lighten and brighten skin while it delivers sweet hydration. It's also safe for sensitive skin, so it's a winner in our book as well.
Restorsea Renormalizing Serum, $195, Restorsea.com
This skin-brightening system delivers a one-two punch to dark spots and discoloration, using natural-but-potent ingredients to brighten and even tone while eliminating dryness.
Tammy Fender Skin Tone Brightening System, $185, Dermstore.com
We love the do-it-all effects of a good beauty balm, especially one that covers with brightening effects, like this new genius little gem.
Urban Decay NAKED Skin Beauty Balm Broad-Spectrum SPF 20, $34, Sephora.com