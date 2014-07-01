Get Your Glow On With Help From the Best Brightening Products

There’s something so magical about the allure of perfectly glowing skin. People stop you to ask you what your secret is, others suspect you’ve suddenly fallen in love or have escaped for a much-needed vacation when they weren’t looking. Luminous skin can seem to be the secret of a genetically-blessed few…that is, unless you know where to shop and what to buy.

See, glowing skin isn’t just for winners of the gene pool lottery, it’s easily had for everyone and there are plenty of products out there that can help you do it. From scrubs to cleanser, from towelettes to luminizing lotions and BB creams, we’ve rounded up our favorite beauty favorites to help you glow forth and be fabulous. Shine on, all!

More From Beauty High:

Jennifer Lopez Talks a Future Makeup Line

Learn How to Multi-Mask

Your Lips Are More Sensitive Than You Think – Learn Why