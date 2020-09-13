Brightening Face Masks for the Ultimate Overnight Glow Up

hen it comes to brightening active ingredients that actually deliver visible results, retinoids, acids, and antioxidants like vitamin C are the tried and true skincare stars with proven results. Each work to exfoliate the skin, and as a result, help to accelerate cell turnover to reveal a new layer of younger-looking, brighter skin. In this way, they also offer both anti-aging and anti-acne magical powers, making these three active ingredients excellent options for treating a wide range of different skin concerns.

These effective chemical exfoliants essentially work by sloughing away dead skin cells on the skin’s surface to reveal a new, younger-looking layer underneath. This exfoliating process has several skin-enhancing benefits, including helping soften the look of fine lines, fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation, combat dullness and texture, and unclog de-congested pores.

Unfortunately, because of the skin-sloughing process, this class of skincare is also associated with irritation, dryness, redness, and flaky skin. Masks are a great way to gently reap the benefits of retinoids, acids, and antioxidants with much less risk of these side effects you may find with more concentrated serums.

Face masks are basically the ultimate self-care product in the realm of skincare, so if you’re looking for a way to ease into incorporating these magical ingredients into your routine, masks are a great entry-level place to start. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite mild, yet effective brightening masks to give you a flake-free glow.

1. InstaNatural Exfoliating Face Mask

This exfoliating face mask harnesses the brightening and pore-clearing powers of Glycolic Acid, along with vitamin C, turmeric, and aloe to soothe irritation and reduce redness.

2. ACURE Brightening Face Mask

Suitable for all skin types, this gentle detoxifying face mask works to give your pores a solid deep clean, while gently exfoliating to promote a more luminous glow.

3. Swisse Natural Skincare Blood Orange Australian Yellow Kaolin Clay Face Mask

This glow-boosting clay masks helps to extract dead skin cells, excess sebum, and other impuries from your pores, while the turmeric improve dullness and uneven tone.