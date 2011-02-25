StyleCaster
Share

Brighten Your Eyes With These Makeup Tricks

What's hot
StyleCaster

Brighten Your Eyes With These Makeup Tricks

Rachel Adler
by

Appearing awake and perky in the morning seems to get harder as we grow older as in, a bottle of Visine is constantly at the ready. But luckily, there are tricks that we can use with our makeup to appear awake as well, and makeup artist Tamara Delbridge shared a few of her tips with us below.

Step 1:

118175 1299536618 Brighten Your Eyes With These Makeup Tricks

Cover the lid with a light, neutral shadow.

Step 2:

118176 1299536618 Brighten Your Eyes With These Makeup Tricks

Define the crease with Bobbi Brown eyeshadow in Cocoa.

Step 2:

118177 1299536619 Brighten Your Eyes With These Makeup Tricks

Use black Revlon liner on the inner rim of the eyes.

Step 3:

118178 1299536621 Brighten Your Eyes With These Makeup Tricks

Accent the inner corner of the eye with a glitter pencil from NARS to open up the eyes.

Step 4:

118179 1299536623 Brighten Your Eyes With These Makeup Tricks

Add a wash of sheer gold shadow over the entire lid

Step 5:

118181 1299536642 Brighten Your Eyes With These Makeup Tricks

Finish with black mascara!

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Ivory Rose, Next

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share