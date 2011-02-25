Brighten Your Eyes With These Makeup Tricks

Appearing awake and perky in the morning seems to get harder as we grow older as in, a bottle of Visine is constantly at the ready. But luckily, there are tricks that we can use with our makeup to appear awake as well, and makeup artist Tamara Delbridge shared a few of her tips with us below.

Step 1:

Cover the lid with a light, neutral shadow.

Step 2:

Define the crease with Bobbi Brown eyeshadow in Cocoa.

Step 2:

Use black Revlon liner on the inner rim of the eyes.



Step 3:

Accent the inner corner of the eye with a glitter pencil from NARS to open up the eyes.

Step 4:

Add a wash of sheer gold shadow over the entire lid

Step 5:

Finish with black mascara!

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Ivory Rose, Next