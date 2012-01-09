Brighten Up Your Winter With Neons

Winter is definitely one of the drearier months with an almost constant overcast day, leaving us feeling in a bit of a winter funk. One of the best (and easiest!) ways to get a little bit of your summer groove back is by brightening up your beauty routine with this winter’s biggest beauty trend: Neons.

This style has been popping up everywhere, and we think it’s got some staying power. The neon trend has such a wide variety of colors that it will work with any skin tone. Whether it’s adding a bright fuchsia lip to punch up your day look or going all out with a bright eyelid for a night out on the town, you’re going to get some attention, while at the same time beating away those dreary winter blues.