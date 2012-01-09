Brighten Up Your Winter With Neons

Winter is definitely one of the drearier months with an almost constant overcast day, leaving us feeling in a bit of a winter funk. One of the best (and easiest!) ways to get a little bit of your summer groove back is by brightening up your beauty routine with this winter’s biggest beauty trend: Neons.
This style has been popping up everywhere, and we think it’s got some staying power. The neon trend has such a wide variety of colors that it will work with any skin tone. Whether it’s adding a bright fuchsia lip to punch up your day look or going all out with a bright eyelid for a night out on the town, you’re going to get some attention, while at the same time beating away those dreary winter blues.
Have the ultimate smokey eye with this limited edition cream teal eye crayon.
(Estee Lauder Pure Color Intense Kajal Eye Crayon in Dramatic Teal, $22, esteelauder.com)
If you're feeling shy, try just one layer of these glosses, if you're adventurous try multiple to amp up the neon look!
(Bobbi Brown Neons & Nudes Lipglosses, shown from left to right: citrus, cosmic pink, ultra violet, $23 each, nordstrom.com)
Try out this neon heavy nail collaboration between Nicki Minaj and OPI that is releasing at the end of this month and steal a little bit of that Nicki attitude for your nails this winter.
(Nicki Minaj for OPI colors from left to right are Metal 4 Life, Did It On em, and Pink Friday, $8.50 each, ulta.com)
Gold and yellow lids are really making a comeback this winter. Try just this color on your lid or for a more daring look pair it with the Estee Lauder teal eye crayon.
(MAC Eyeshadow in Chrome Yellow, $15 maccosmetics.com)
From Kat Von D's amazing beauty collection is this shimmery, long lasting lipstick. It'll be your go to lip for that night out on the town.
(Foiled Love Lipstick by Kat Von D in Beranice, $18, sephora.com)
For the beauty lover that also adores the natural look, try this hot pink cheek tint with a neutral palate on the eyes and lips.
(Urban Decay After Glow Glide-On Cheek Tint in Crush, $24, ulta.com)
Bright yellow nail polish strips will get everyone's attention!
(Black Poppy Neon Nail Polish Strips in Yellow, $6.50, pacsun.com)
This tropical color duo would be great paired with a nude lip.
(Colorful Duo Eyeshadow in Tropical Blue, $16, sephora.com)
This Dior lipstick does exactly as it's namesake would insinuate, that your lips will be irresistibly kissable.
(Dior Addict Lipstick in DiorKiss, $28, dior.com)
What better way to keep track of all your new neon beauty goodies than in a neon makeup pouch?
(Hot Hues Bag Collection, $10-28, sephora.com)