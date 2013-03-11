Brighten Up Your Spring Beauty Routine With These Pops of Color

This spring, we’re huge fans of infusing a little bit of color into your usual beauty routine. With so many gorgeous hues in the beauty realm that we bypass simply because we don’t think we can pull off certain shades, now’s the time to be bold. When applied correctly and done in moderation, a pop of color can brighten any rainy April day, and brightly colored hair and makeup are right on trend for spring.
From hot pinks to tantalizing teals and pretty purples, color can really be your best friend. Brands like Make Up For Ever and Urban Decay are known for their immaculate collections of color. We’ve covered color pops from bold lips to multi-colored hair, from runway to real life, and these are our tips on applying the attention-grabbing shades at home. We hope you’ll put on some bright pink lipstick and pigmented nail polish, making a statement this spring.
Image via Imax Tree
Are you brave enough for a pop of color this spring?
This lip color is sure to brighten any rainy spring day. NARS lipstick is moisturizing and sure to last through all of those iced coffees you'll have in a day.
(NARS Lipstick in Schiap, $24, sephora.com)
Highly pigmented and perfect for a little splash of color, use this palette to smudge a shade underneath the lashline for a flattering effect or place in the inner corner for a fun look.
(Make Up For Ever Techni Color Palette, $45, sephora.com)
Grab a glass of lemonade and paint your nails with this pale yellow polish.
(China Glaze in Lemon Fizz, $1.75, amazon.com)
Sick of naturally colored hair? Try a hair chalk this spring to get a cute cotton candy-inspired bun or a tangerine braid. The best part? It washes right out after one use, so there's no need for a commitment.
(Colorsmash Hair Chalk, $15, sephora.com)
Go for a quick color on your eyelid that will stay on all day. We're especially fond of this beautiful teal shade.
(Maybelline Color Tattoo, $4.99, target.com)
Instead of sticking with the usual pink to give your cheeks a flush, opt for a coral or a peachy shade.
(Illamasqua Blush, $26, sephora.com)
Skip the black liner for a day and line your eyes with a gorgeous green color, especially because emerald is Pantone's Color of the Year.
(Urban Decay 24/7 Liner, sephora.com $19)
Give your lashes a break from the usual black mascara and try out a color like plum or blue instead.
(Benefit Bad Gal Lash Plum, $19, sephora.com)