Brighten Up Your Spring Beauty Routine With These Pops of Color

This spring, we’re huge fans of infusing a little bit of color into your usual beauty routine. With so many gorgeous hues in the beauty realm that we bypass simply because we don’t think we can pull off certain shades, now’s the time to be bold. When applied correctly and done in moderation, a pop of color can brighten any rainy April day, and brightly colored hair and makeup are right on trend for spring.

From hot pinks to tantalizing teals and pretty purples, color can really be your best friend. Brands like Make Up For Ever and Urban Decay are known for their immaculate collections of color. We’ve covered color pops from bold lips to multi-colored hair, from runway to real life, and these are our tips on applying the attention-grabbing shades at home. We hope you’ll put on some bright pink lipstick and pigmented nail polish, making a statement this spring.

Image via Imax Tree