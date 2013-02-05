Instant Makeover: Brighten Skin With This Lightweight Serum

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

Dull winter skin is at its worst right now. While moisturizers add the necessary hydration, I have been turning to Chanel’s Le Blanc Action Continuous Brightening Concentrate ($195, chanel.com) for added dewiness. The product is a light serum that can be applied underneath any foundation for a brightening effect. The Pearl Protein Extract eliminates dullness and adds a layer of moisture right away, while TXC, a brightening ingredient from Japan, evens the complexion and diminishes dark spots over time. The results may not be as vibrant as a microdermabrasion, but this serum provides an instant complexion fix in the morning, without having to head to the doc’s office.

FYI: If you have very dry skin in the winter, I do recommend you apply a moisturizer in the morning as well.

Read more: How To Find The Best Products For Your Skin Type