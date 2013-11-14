5 Simple Ways to Brighten Dull Skin This Winter

We’re at that time of year when skin starts to lose its luster, getting that dull, tired look from hours spent in dry air and indoor heating. But there are tricks you can use to keep your skin glowing. Add these five must-dos to your cold weather skin care routine to brighten up.

Get Your Vitamin C

When applied topically, vitamin C lightens existing hyper pigmentation as well as prevents further spots, all while giving skin a lit-from-within look. Apply a vitamin C-rich serum or better yet, use a foundation or BB cream with the radiance boosting ingredient, such as Lumene Vitamin C+ BB Illuminating Anti-Age BB Cream SPF 20 ($14.99, lumene.com). This light formula has it all — SPF protection, moisturizing benefits and a color that provides a subtle glow.

Hydrate

Dull winter skin is often a result of dehydration — on both the inside and outside. Opt for thicker, creamier moisturizers with hyaluronic acid that penetrates deep into skin to moisturize. And when hydrating from the inside out, take it easy with the alcohol and coffee (both of which leave skin parched). Stick to water and electrolyte-containing drinks to replenish throughout the day.

Exfoliate

Eliminate dry flaky skin with an exfoliation upgrade. Use products with alpha hydroxy and glycolic acids to not only remove the top layer of dead skin, but to even out any pigmentation problems. St. Ives Renew & Firm Apricot Scrub ($3.99, stives.com) contains glycolic acid as well as caffeine, which helps to reduce any redness.

Illuminate

Fake glowing skin with a liquid illuminator. Nars Illuminator ($30, sephora.com) is a light-reflecting liquid that glides on skin to create a subtle shimmer. Dab the product where the sun would naturally hit the face — the nose, cheekbones, and center of the forehead.

Slather on SPF

The sun may seem less strong and you may be running from one door to the next, but you can still burn. Apply a lightweight sunscreen on your face and hands or use a BB cream packed with protection.

