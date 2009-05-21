Bright Summer Smackers

Bright lips aren’t only popping up on runways (think DVF) and celebs (such as the likes of Lily Allen) — they seem to be quickly hitting the streets as well. The eye-catching fuchsias, berries, and reds are turning up on faces in crowds everywhere.

Lucky for us, YSL has introduced a new 5 color lip palette for summer, inspired by the African universe’s vivid colors. Their limited edition Tresor D’Afrique Collector Pallette for the lips has a total of 5 different shades ranging from light pinks, to orange, to a bright, bright fuchsia.

The palette includes three lipstick shades and two lip gloss shades, along with applicator brushes. That means one shade for each day of the work week, or you can test each out until you find your fave.

Go bright– we dare you.

Details: Tresor D’Afrique Collector, $62.00, www.yslbeautyus.com