The New Cult Red Lipsticks

Red lipstick is kind of like the scrunchie or long underwear—nearly every girl owns them, whether they use them or not. If we know anything about beauty though, it’s that red lipstick gets a lot of play and can be deemed appropriate for almost any occasion, especially the ones where you’re not feeling 100% and want a bright color on your face to pull your look together or to just be your look. Bright red lipstick is that one simple and commanding color.

While you may associate the old guard of cult red lip colors as something your mother would wear, or that “universally flattering” claim falls short when Revlon’s Cherries In The Snow is just way too pink for you, or you find that a tube of Dior 999 is just out of your budget, don’t you worry. It’s cool, as there’s never a shortage of red lipstick on the market. So much so that some clear top winners have resurfaced as the new school of cult red colors. Lauded for the formula, shape-shifting abilities on different skin tones, or even the plum versatility of the product itself, any lipstick lover may already own at least a few of these colors. If you don’t, they’re definitely worth a swatch.

