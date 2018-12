Lip Color Shown: MAC Lipstick in ‘Candy Yum Yum’

This is the quintessential hot pink lip color you’ve probably associated with Barbie in your mind. Candy Yum Yum is one of MAC’s cult lipsticks and rightfully so, since how could anyone NOT stare at these hot pink lips? When you’re rocking something this bold, stick to one makeup focus—your lips. You can dress it up or down as slick as you like with a sleek black cat-eye, or a naked eye with lots of lengthening black mascara.