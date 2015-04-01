Bright Pink Lipstick for Dark Skin Tones

Lip Color Shown: Make Up For Ever Lipstick ’36’

“With fuchsia lipstick, go big or go home!” says makeup artist, Jordy Poon. Bright pinks look amazing on dark skin tones since they contrast wonderfully together. You can’t really go wrong with fuchsia, be it shimmery, matte, gloss or satin. Like with any bold color though, to prevent it from getting on your teeth (the bane of every lipstick wearer’s existence), you can stick your finger in your mouth after applying and pull out, which should take care of the excess lip color on your inner gums that might rub off on your teeth.