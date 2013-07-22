Our Top 10 Bright Pink Lip Colors

You know as well as we do that during the summer there is no better way to make a statement than with a bright pop of color. While in your clothes, or accessories is a great place for it, we love it in our makeup; on the lips to be exact. While there are tons of colors to choose from for making a statement, there’s nothing quite like pink perfection.

If you need a lipstain option because you’ll be at the beach or in the pool, why not give Tarte Amused a try for a bright pop that lasts all day long. For a bold take on the look at night, try Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics’ Nylon color which is glossy and full of pigment.

