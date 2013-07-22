StyleCaster
Our Top 10 Bright Pink Lip Colors

Our Top 10 Bright Pink Lip Colors

Our Top 10 Bright Pink Lip Colors
You know as well as we do that during the summer there is no better way to make a statement than with a bright pop of color.  While in your clothes, or accessories is a great place for it, we love it in our makeup; on the lips to be exact.  While there are tons of colors to choose from for making a statement, there’s nothing quite like pink perfection.

If you need a lipstain option because you’ll be at the beach or in the pool, why not give Tarte Amused a try for a bright pop that lasts all day long.  For a bold take on the look at night, try Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics’ Nylon color which is glossy and full of pigment.

We've tried plenty of pink lipsticks, but these are by far our favorites.

This pink has a long-wearing formula that will last all day.

Covergirl Spellbound, $4.87, Drugstore.com.

Photo: Covergirl

A bubblegum pink with intense pigment, this lip color is perfect for a night out with the girls.

Illamasqua Immodest, $24, Sephora.com.

Photo: Illamasqua

Packed with vitamins, this formula will keep your lips hydrated and standing out from the crowd.

Smashbox Pink Petal, $19, Sephora.com.

Photo: Smashbox

A classic rich pink sure to dazzle, this bright color will have you glowing.

YSL Provocative Pink, $34, YSLBeautyus.com.

Photo: YSL

Truly a vivid pink, this shade will pop anywhere at any time.

Maybelline Vivid Rose, $5.99, Drugstore.com.

Photo: Maybelline

Boasting a paraben-free formula, this bareMinerals lipstick is sure to be a stunner.

Bare Minerals Risk It All, $18, Sephora.com.

Photo: Bare Minerals

A texture and color combo this beautiful and bright is the perfect summer lipstick.

Mac Candy Yum Yum, $15, Maccosmetics.com

Perfect for summer and ready to weather the elements, this lipstain should stick all day.

Tarte Amused, $24, Sephora.com.

Photo: Tarte

Glossy and full of pigment, make a statement with this bold hue.

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Nylon, $18, Sephora.com.

Photo: Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics

Moisturizing and perfect for summer, this jumbo lip pencil is amazing and we are all over it!

Nars Cosmetics Yu, $25, Narscosmetics.com.

Photo: Nars Cosmetics

