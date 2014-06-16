Summer is no time to hide behind neutrals and dark colors — it’s the season for bright and beautiful nail polish shades. Greens, blues, purples, pinks, and the whole gang of colors is here and ready to be worn. Don’t be afraid to show off and accent with these amazing, bold color choices!
Above, we’ve put together a master list of the best and brightest nail polishes for summer. Take a look and find your favorite sun kissed color. Now all that’s left to do is wipe off the old and paint on the new!
Coming from the OPI Brazil collection, this red-orange color will look sweet under the sun.
OPI Nail Lacquer in Toucan Do It If You Try, $9, Ulta.com
50 shades of green were seen on the runway this season and Deborah Lippmann's polish color is the holy grail of all emeralds.
Debroah Lippmann Nail Color in She Drives Me Crazy, $18, Debroahlippmann.com
Stay soft and pretty this summer with Jin Soon's light pink nail color.
Jin Soon Nail Polish in Dolly Pink. $18, Jinsoon.com
Show off how bronzed your skin really is by wearing this Formula X simmering white polish.
Formula X Nail Polish in White Matter, $10.50, Sephora.com
This metallic chrome color will sparkle under the summer sun and glisten beneath the moon.
Julep Nail Color in Ariana, $14, Julep.com
Wear the color of the sizzling summer sun with Butter LONDON's shimmering citrus color.
Butter London Nail Lacquer in Chuffed, $15, Butterlondon.com
Love a pop of bright color? Accent your summer style with Nicole by OPI's lime green nail polish.
Nicole by OPI Nail Polish in Lay It On The Lime, $8, Aveyou.com
Photo:
AVEYOU Marketing Dept.
Lay poolside while wearing the calming color of the water.
RGB Nail Polish in Pool, $18, Rgbcosmetics.com
Photo:
Dyad Photography