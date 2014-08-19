StyleCaster
Tuesday's #NailCall: Brighter is Better

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Brighter is Better

While the summer may be wrapping up soon, when it comes to neons, we’re not ready to let go just yet. The bond between nails and bright colors is just too strong to break, so instead it’s being embraced while the summer is still here. Whether lime green or electric blue, these in-your-face hues can’t be hidden (and that’s just the way we like it).

This week, Instagram users grabbed our attention as they turned the brightness up a full notch. From glitter to stripes, cheetah print to confetti, and every vibrant color in between, our eyes couldn’t miss all the over the top nail art. Throw on your best pair of shades, take a look, and let us know which look you’re loving. If you create any amazing nail art of your own, be sure to take a picture and upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured in next week’s #NailCall!

@Nananailpolish knows that the only thing better than cheetah print is neon cheetah print.

@Nailartbysig colorful designs couldn't help but catch our eye! 

@Annatnails created some of the best bright nails we've ever seen. Lime green and confetti — what more could you want?

@Nailartbysig used chevron print and an opal stud to add the perfect simple design to her vibrantly colored nails.

@Theglitteryblog doesn't mess around when it comes to glitter. Case in point: This ombre effect. 

Thanks to @Theglitteryblog, orange and yellow never looked so good with this half moon manicure. 

@Nananailpolish definitely turned some heads with these turquoise nail wraps!

@Nailartbysig created a glamourous spin on the French manicure by pairing a white base with a gold, glitter tip. 

