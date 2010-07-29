Bright Lipsticks To Try Now! We Pick Our Five Faves

After spending much of a sweltering Saturday afternoon and evening at the HARD NYC Festival on Governors Island I went home having learned a few things Rye Rye is jaw-droppingly amazing; me and Dos Equis have a troubled relationship; and, after ogling a great many neon-hued get-ups, I definitely need more bright colors in my life. And since Ive always been a fan of the statement lip usually the red or vampy variety I thought my new flirtation with all things bright should commence there. With that in mind, here are the five loud lip products I aim to introduce into my summer repertoire. (Suggestions for other favorite brights welcome!)

NARS in Funny Face



I may have a deep, unabiding love for Schiap, but I was willing to branch out and try another hot pink in the name of research. Funny Face is a slightly warmer, less chalky fuchsia than my usual Schiap, but is just as loud on the lips.

$24, narscosmetics.com .

Lime Crime opaque lipstick in No She Didnt



Blue lipstick. Definitely not my usual cup of tea, but having recently dyed my hair red, this neon Smurfy hue actually kinda works.

$16, spacenk.com

M.A.C in Morange



The deep, true tangerine has a smooth, creamy texture that looks amazing paired with little more than a few coats of black mascara.

$14, maccosmetics.com

Lipstick Queen Chinatown pencil in Mystery



With none of the tackiness of regular glosses and an easy-to-apply chunky pencil format, the Chinatown pencil is already a personal favorite. And the Mystery shade is a do-able purplebright but also sheer.

$20, lipstickqueen.com

YSL Rouge Volupte in Extreme Coral



The name kind of says it all. The punchy coral is essentially a very amped-up version of the classic Boca grandmother hue. Also delightful for summer is the Rose Paris, a vivid watermelon.

$34, yslbeautyus.com

Related:

How to Get A Bold Red Velvety Lip

5 Easy To Use Lip Stains Buy Now