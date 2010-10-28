The Bold And The Beautiful

Now that fall fashion is in full swing, we are wearing tons of neutrals like grey, brown, black, army green, navy and camel. Where is the fun? This is the perfect time to experiment with bold shades of makeup for the face and nails to add a little fun color into your look. Think of the bold color as an accessory and use it only in one area for a chic twist.

For nails I’m digging the shade range from Ginger + Liz in colors like Keep Me Interested, a full on orange that looks great with a brown, camel or army green outfit; Hold The Drama, a perfect purple that snazzes up all shades of gray in your wardrobe; and Blowin’ Money Fast, a deep green that looks extra cool with your LBD. Nail polish is the safest way to play with super bold shades, but if you are a little more daring go for bold makeup colors.

Lips will take on a “look at me” attitude when you swipe on a statement red like Rimmel’s Moisture Renew Lipstick in Red Alert or Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Cherry Crush. Both hues of true red look fantastic in any fall shade of clothing you wear and are true classics.

On eyes, try By Terry Silky Eye Shadow in Silky Plum, a great purple that, when paired with a nude lip and a chunky neutral knit sweater, will look very alluring. Bobbi Brown’s Sparkle Eye Shadow in Denim is a cool nighttime shadow that will turn your normal smoky eye into something a lot more serious. So have fun and be daring with loud colors mixed with soft fall neutrals for a really modern take on the season.

