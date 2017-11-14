11 Bright Drugstore Lipsticks for That Last Minute Soiree

Tis the season for an innumerable amount of holiday parties that you’ll decide to attend last minute. It can be fun to get fancy for a swanky soiree, but there’s always that one detail we forget before walking out the door. And if you’re not makeup-obsessed, it’s probably a pop of color.
We know vampy lipsticks are all the rage this time of year, but bright hues are what truly get us in the holiday spirit and convince others that we put a lot of effort into our look. And when we don’t have to spend more than $10 on a tube, the end game is even sweeter. Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the most vibrant and affordable shades you’ll find in the drugstore this season.
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Matte Lipstick in Austyn
Electric orange and supermodel-approved.
$8.99, at Maybelline
Maybelline
Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Violet Volt
Milani
Rimmel London Moisture Renew Lipstick in Nude Delight
A not-so-basic nude you can take from work to play.
$3.49, at Ulta
Rimmel London
Covergirl Oh Sugar Lip Balm in Jelly
Covergirl
No7 High Shine Lip Crayon in Delicate Pink
Boots No7
NYX Duo Chromatic Lip Gloss in Booming
Tinted gloss with a high shine, metallic finish.
$8, at NYX Cosmetics
NYX Cosmetics
e.l.f. Velvet Matte Lipstick in Fuschia Fantasy
e.l.f. Cosmetics
CYO Cosmetics Metallic Liquid Lipstick in Busted
CYO Cosmetics
Iman Cosmetics Luxury Matte Lipstick in Vice
Iman Cosmetics
Jordana Sweet Cream Matte Lipstick in Currant Jam
A long-wear lippie you can trust.
$3.59, at Walgreens
Jordana Cosmetics
Sonia Kashuk Satin Luxe Lip Color in Parisian Pink
Sonia Kashuk