Tuesday’s #NailCall: Bold, Bright, and Textured Manis That Can’t Be Missed

From confetti and glitter, to extravagant accent nails and water marble designs, and even some turning to fashion for some inspiration, the nail art we saw this week is sure to be the talk of the town. Whether it was subtle or bold, one thing’s for sure—nail art of the moment is anything but basic.

As we did our usual scroll through Instagram, our feed became flooded with nail designs like none other we’ve seen before. For nail art so good you have to see to believe, check out our top picks above from this week’s #NailCall. Be sure to let us know in the comments below which look you’ll be recreating, and don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured next week!

