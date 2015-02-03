Tuesday’s #NailCall: Bold, Bright, and Textured Manis That Can’t Be Missed

From confetti and glitter, to extravagant accent nails and water marble designs, and even some turning to fashion for some inspiration, the nail art we saw this week is sure to be the talk of the town. Whether it was subtle or bold, one thing’s for sure—nail art of the moment is anything but basic.
As we did our usual scroll through Instagram, our feed became flooded with nail designs like none other we’ve seen before. For nail art so good you have to see to believe, check out our top picks above from this week’s #NailCall. Be sure to let us know in the comments below which look you’ll be recreating, and don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured next week!
These confetti nails by @kitoffkilter are sure to be the talk of any party—and are definitely something worth celebrating.
These sparkling blue nails by @imalilcupcake are sure to turn heads and brighten up any dark winter day.
Recreate this water marble nail design by @fabfingies, and you'll have everyone wondering how you got the coolest nail look.
Who says you can't find some nail art inspiration from fashion? While it looks like @imalilcupcake's nails are rose gold glittered with a stripe of hot pink, the pink is actually reflecting off of her sweater! What a cool illusion–and a look totally worth creating at home.
@christenecarr's nails are so soft and pretty. We can't get enough of this nude polish paired with the most subtle hint of glitter!
We're all for glittery accents, and it's safe to say that @imalilcupcake nailed it.
@ladyas83's nails are pretty peachy. Not to mention, how cute is the black and white dot design?
