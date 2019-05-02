Brie Larson Chopped Her Hair and Looks Super Chic

Brie Larson is having an incredible week. Her new movie, Avengers: Endgame, broke all kinds of records at the box office and she slayed the red carpet at each of the film’s star-studded premieres. Girl deserves a break. On Wednesday, she hit up the launch of MLH Sigil Fragrances for her close friend Melinda Lee Holm. It was a laid-back affair, quite different from her Avengers events. She wore an off-white suit and black crop top with Comme des Garçons Play x Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. Larson also debuted an adorable bob haircut, the shortest we’ve ever seen from the star.

Larson has been wearing her bright blonde hair right around her shoulders as of late. For red carpets, she often pulls it back or tries Old Hollywood-style waves. This new cut is a classic chin-length bob that features choppy layers for a fresh look. The new vibe will totally switch up her next movie premiere’s style.

Although neither has posted about it, the chop is most likely courtesy of longtime hairstylist Bryce Scarlett. In fact, another stylist tagged Scarlett in an Instagram photo of the look, meaning it was probably a collaborative effort.

Larson isn’t the only celebrity feeling the short hair life. Just look at Vanessa Hudgeons, Chrissy Teigen and Dua Lipa for some bob inspiration. We can’t wait to see how Larson, with the help of her hairstylist, gets creative with her shorter hair for fancy events. Maybe it’s a subtle clue to her Met Gala look? We’ll all find out when it goes down this Monday.