Brie Larson Was Literally Glowing at the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ LA Premiere

Last night was the star-studded Los Angeles premire for the new movie, Avengers: Endgame. Celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Miley Cyrus, Danai Gurira, Chris Pratt and Chris Evans all brought their A-game to the red carpet. But it was Brie Larson and her literal glow we can’t stop looking at. She was the epitome of a movie star in a custom Celine gown and Avengers-themed Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Her hair and makeup complemented the dress perfectly and made sure all eyes were on her as she walked into the premiere.

Larson’s perfect honey-blonde hair, courtesy of colorist Justin Anderson, looked better than ever. Stylist Bryce Scarlett gave Larson light waves that fell just to her shoulders, giving her a look that’s equal parts old movie star and trendsetter. Makeup artist Nina Park kept Larson’s makeup natural, with a subtle brown smokey eye and nude lips. Her skin seemed to glow, without any obvious highlighter or bronzer.

Larson has been killing this press tour, wearing eye-catching dresses and gorgeous pantsuits. Park and Scarlett continue to do right by her with pretty hair and makeup that lets her natural beauty shine through. Larson has tried big barrel curls, slicked-back hair and bedhead waves just in the last few weeks.

I have to say, I think the bedhead look is my favorite on Larson as of late. She looks ’90s-cool without trying too hard. Her makeup is natural but somehow still makes her eyes and lips pop.

I can’t wait to see what she does for the other Avengers: Endgame premieres. Maybe a bold lip is next?