Bridget Moynahan: New Face of Garnier Nutritioniste

Although their fictitious characters Carrie and Natasha harbored a rivalry on the HBO series Sex and the City, in reality, Bridget Moynahan amicably joins fellow actress, Sarah Jessica Parker, as spokesperson for Garnier Nutritioniste. The skincare line, owned by the L’Oreal Group, has been around for over 60 years. Moynahan will appear universally in print and television ads for the Garnier Ulta-Lift collection, starting in July 2010. This collection is dedicated to anti-wrinkling crèmes, serums, and other treatments. David Greenberg, Maybelline New York-Garnier president said of the newest spokeswoman, “Her class, grace and accessibility make her a model representative of the Garnier brand. Most importantly, she exhibits a likable, healthy beauty that speaks to our consumer in such a positive way.”