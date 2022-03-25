Beekman 1802’s Sold-Out ‘Bridgerton’ Collection Is Back With All-New Skincare & Candles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s here! Season 2 of Bridgerton just hit Netflix and now we officially have plans with our couch for the rest of the night. To celebrate, we’re obsessing over all things Bridgerton, including Beekman 1802‘s next drop of its ultra-popular collaboration. Last year, the sensitive skin-friendly skincare collection sold out fast before most could get their hands on it. There are two collections this time around, one of which drops today.

Make your bathroom look luxe and fancy no matter how small it is with the High Society Soap Collection, a four-peice soap set wrapped in Lady Whistledown’s Society Columns and tied up in a ribbon meant to evoke a corset of the period. The scent is macaroon with bright notes of bergamot zest and Meyer lemon enhanced with sweet floral notes of jasmine petals and gardenia, finished with creamy vanilla essence and golden amber, sandalwood, musk and rose. Sounds delicious, doesn’t it?

The packaging is seriously unique, too. If you download an app called Artivive and hover over the cameo, it will come to life. The woman in the image will blow a kiss, which swirls into a bouquet of 3D flowers. She’ll even leave you a message.

The chic soap set is available today but you’ll want to set your calendars early for the next drop — May 9. That’s when the Spoon Me Lip Salve ($35) and I Burn For You Candle + Cloche ($50) launches. You’ll be deep into Season 2 by then (maybe even finished it) so it will keep the memory going. The candle was inspired by the scene when Daphne says that she burns for Simon, and features a blend of citrus, florals and spice to set the mood. Both new products also feature an Artivive trigger, such as a flame on top of the candle.