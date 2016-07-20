19 So-Pretty Bridesmaid Hairstyles For Any Wedding

Remember when the phrase “bridesmaid hair” brought to mind a pageant-themed updo, shellacked into submission, lest one hair fly out of place at any point during the 12-hour day? It’s time to put the Elnett down.
These days, the best bridesmaid hairstyles are soft, romantic, and—wait for it—not always up. Ahead, 19 styles—including a couple that are not-so-traditional—for the wedding party to wear on the big day.
