Wedding Day Must-Haves: The Bridesmaid Beauty Essentials

The big day is coming and you’ve been asked to be in a wedding. While we all know that it’s the bride’s big day and that she’s the center of attention, it doesn’t mean that you won’t have your own beauty needs. After all, you’ll be featured in photos all the way from selfies on Instagram to their wedding album, so it helps to have your makeup and hair game together.

We’ve put together our list of the top beauty must-haves for any bridesmaid, expecting pretty much every conceivable need or possible emergency. From dance floor hair boosters to melt-proof makeup and an tiny kit that can pretty much handle anything, here’s everything you’ll need to look and feel your best, regardless of what your bridesmaid dress may look like.

