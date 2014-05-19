Wedding Day Must-Haves: The Bridesmaid Beauty Essentials

The big day is coming and you’ve been asked to be in a wedding. While we all know that it’s the bride’s big day and that she’s the center of attention, it doesn’t mean that you won’t have your own beauty needs. After all, you’ll be featured in photos all the way from selfies on Instagram to their wedding album, so it helps to have your makeup and hair game together.
We’ve put together our list of the top beauty must-haves for any bridesmaid, expecting pretty much every conceivable need or possible emergency. From dance floor hair boosters to melt-proof makeup and an tiny kit that can pretty much handle anything, here’s everything you’ll need to look and feel your best, regardless of what your bridesmaid dress may look like.
This tiny kit has every conceivable thing you can imagine for a bridesmaid emergency. Deodorant, nail polish remover, pain reliever, needle and thread, bandages, a tiny tampon, and more. This little guy pretty much has you covered.
Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit for Bridesmaids, $16, Sephora.com
Busting a move on the dance floor increases the likelihood of makeup streaking. Use this to apply your foundation before you leave, then carry it with you to clean up any issues on the go.
Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Applicator, $19.95, Nordstrom.com
Since you already know that there will be hi-res photography (and a crazy amount of selfies) go ahead and buy yourself a beauty insurance policy with this skin-softening HD foundation that ensures a gorgeous complexion in photos no matter the lighting.
Make Up For Ever HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $42, Sephora.com
A touch of concealer here and there will keep those blemishes —and that long night after the rehearsal dinner with the wedding party —under wraps.
Tarte Maracuja Creaseless Concealer, $24, tartecosmetics.com
Everything in this palette is carefully chosen to brighten and beautify your eyes so they look their best in photos. Pay special attention to the navy hue, which brightens the whites of eyes — it's especially handy after late nights.
Smashbox Photo Op Eye Brightening Palette, $49, Nordstrom.com
Waterproof eyeliner is a must for weddings, mainly because of the tear-filled emotional moments and the inevitable dance party that will happen at the reception. This industry favorite goes on smoothly and absolutely will not budge once applied. It's golden.
Smashbox Retractable Waterproof Eyeliner, $13, Sephora.com
This thickening, curling wonder literally looks like a set of the best falsies without clumping or falling apart. Plus, the waterproof formula can withstand even an unexpected downpour, which is always a possibility with an outdoor wedding. Go for the eye-brightening navy hue: it's amazing.
Dior Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara, $28.50, Dior.com
If you're wearing false lashes, don't leave home without this. With the possibility that lashes can start to come off at the worst possible moment (like while making the toast at the wedding) you'll want your lash glue handy.
Duo Eyelash Adhesive, $4.19, Drugstore.com
Use this gorgeous stain on your cheeks, then tap it into your lips for a subtle hint of color, or double down and add a lipstick in a similar color over it for a long-lasting lip look that can go all night.
Stila Pomegranate Crush Lip and Cheek Stain, $24, Stilacosmetics.com
Tiny makeup brushes can help you put your face on in even the tiniest spaces like a boss, and carrying them with you is a breeze. Just toss them into your clutch and go.
Sephora Pocket Paradise Brush Clutch, $20, Sephora.com
Catch an errant hair, pull a loose thread on your dress, reattach false eyelashes: Any way you look at it, tweezers come in handy when you least expect it.
Tweezerman Pink Perfection Slant Tweezer, $22, Sephora.com
If you cry a lot at weddings, have allergies, or you're just really glad the event is over, it never hurts to have a purse pack of tissues on hand.
Kleenex Pocket Pack of Facial Tissues, $2.99. Drugstore.com
You will be the hero of the day when a seam rips on the bride's dress (or someone elses) and you're carrying safety pins that actually disappear right into the fabric. Trust us: they'll owe you for life.
Singer Professional Style Black and White Safety Pins, $3.66, Walmart.com
Breaking it down on the dance floor like Beyonce means having a blast with your friends but a total collapse of your hairstyle. Carrying a tiny dry shampoo can boost the roots so you can whip your hair back and forth all night in style.
Herbal Essences Naked Travel Size Dry Shampoo, $2.99, Drugstore.com