New Survey Finds Half of Brides Would Hook Up With a Celebrity Before the Wedding

As women get ready to walk down the aisle, apparently many of them are pining for a final fling—with a celebruty.

David’s Bridal surveyed 500 recently married or engaged women, and 44 percent said they would be ready for a fling with their celebrity crush before their wedding day. In other words, grooms better be hopeful that the likes of Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum stay far away from their women before their nups.

Meanwhile 17 percent said they’d rather have one last fling with their ex, while 5 percent said they were interested in a fling with the best man.

The survey also revealed other interesting findings, including that many key wedding traditions are falling by the wayside: 72 percent of brides supported sex before marriage, 38 percent had no problem having children before marriage, and 56 percent said they’ buy a home with a partner before walking down the aisle.

The one key exception to this new anti-traditionalist stance on marriage? That would be that 71 percent of brides are still going to take their partner’s last name after the wedding, while 17 percent say that they will hyphenate their last name.

