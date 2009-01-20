When Self-tanning Goes Too Far

Easy on the tanner

Every bride can fall victim to being over-ambitious in the tanning department. The first rule of thumb–never go to a UV-tanning booth. You may think it’s the quick fix to snag a golden glow, but the risk of cancer and premature aging is not worth it.

The safe alternative, of course, is self-tanning. But as demonstrated by Anne Hathaway in Bride Wars, too much isn’t a good thing. Here, we’ve scooped some pro faux-glow tips from Mystic Tan creator, Ricky Croft.

• Gradually build up to the golden shade you desire. Start a few weeks prior to the big event, and then assess your color after a few applications. Once you get to the level you want, maintain it for the days leading up to the big day with follow-up applications every other day. This method lends itself to a less drastic, more even glow.

• Be sure to apply a petroleum-based product to cuticles and nail beds before applying any self-tanner. This will help you avoid orange cuticles or ruining your manicure.

• Shave the night before. Exfoliate in the shower prior to use–but don’t apply lotion: skin must be clean!

• Use sparingly around rough and dry areas such as knees, elbows and ankles as these areas tend to darken more quickly and will be particularly unsightly against a white wedding gown!

