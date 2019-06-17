A Makeup Artist Is Speaking Out After a Bride Rejected Her For Being Gay

It might be Pride month but LGBTQ+ people still face discrimination every day. Just ask Texas-based makeup artist Kristian Cardenas. On June 12, the young woman revealed she was rejected from a job for being gay from a local bride inquiring about her services. She posted screenshots to her personal Facebook page that show the bride inquiring about her sexuality, for some reason. Instead of just politely saying “no, thank you,” the bride went on to harass Cardenas after she revealed she was gay. Cardenas is bravely speaking out about homophobia.

“Openly sharing who i am with the world is my choice; a choice i will never apologize for,” she wrote on Facebook, as Allure first reported. You can see in the below text exchange, a woman reached out to Cardenas about hair and makeup prices for her wedding. The bride then asked, “Are you gay?” When Cardenas said she was and asked why it mattered, the bride said, “Oh I don’t want a gay person doing my wedding. I saw your FB and couldn’t tell if you we’re[sic] or weren’t gay.” Cardenas politely (way more politely than I would ever be), replied, “okay that’s totally fine. have a nice day!”

You would think that would be the end of it, right? Well, the bride wanted Cardenas to know just how much of a “sin” being gay is. “I will pray for you my friend,” the bride wrote. “I’m sorry you’ve chosen a path that’s going to send you straight to hell. I think you do beautiful makeup but I just can’t have someone who’s gay being apart[sic] of my special day. The wedding is in a church and i don’t want you walking into my church.”

She then goes on to say she’ll book the makeup artist if she changes “her mind about being gay.” (What?!)

Cardenas is incredibly brave for coming forward about this experience and it’s likely this will help someone else struggling with discrimination. “i’m sharing this today to say, please be kind to everyone. if someone doesn’t have the same views as you, opinions, or whatever it may be just respect them. don’t hate them for being different,” she wrote on Facebook.

Support for Cardenas is pouring in. “So many friends and family or just strangers had no idea that people could actually be like this. I wanted to share to bring some light on the subject because it’s from someone they know and love,” Cardenas told Allure. “I’ve been getting such a positive response, so much love and support, whether it be from potential clients, strangers, or someone who’s struggling with their own story. Of course, I have my fair share of awful things still being said to me. I have to brush that aside and focus on the positive.”