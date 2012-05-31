Bridal Shower Beauty: 10 Looks for Every Kind of Theme

With wedding season in full swing, there’s another type of event you’ll likely be attending in addition to the ceremony: the bridal shower. Known as the day to buff up on trivia about the bride, mingle with the wedding party, and play countless games bragging adorable favors, this is no time to slack on beauty. Dressier than the bachelorette party and more casual than the wedding itself, bridal showers are one of the loveliest events to prep for and one of the most rarely discussed in terms of which beauty look to choose for the day.

Bridal showers are notoriously creative in terms of theme, which means that each occasion could potentially call for a different look. The maid of honor can choose a theme anywhere from Spa Day to a destination shower, each suggesting a different type of preparation for your hair, makeup, nails, etc. We searched for the most popular bridal shower themes out there and came up with beauty looks for you to rock for each different kind. Whether you’re the bride, bridesmaid, or guest, we’ve got you covered on how to look the part for any theme.

Are you heading to a bridal shower this weekend? Tell us which beauty look you’ll be wearing in the comment section below!