Bridal Shower Beauty: 10 Looks for Every Kind of Theme

With wedding season in full swing, there’s another type of event you’ll likely be attending in addition to the ceremony: the bridal shower. Known as the day to buff up on trivia about the bride, mingle with the wedding party, and play countless games bragging adorable favors, this is no time to slack on beauty. Dressier than the bachelorette party and more casual than the wedding itself, bridal showers are one of the loveliest events to prep for and one of the most rarely discussed in terms of which beauty look to choose for the day.
Bridal showers are notoriously creative in terms of theme, which means that each occasion could potentially call for a different look. The maid of honor can choose a theme anywhere from Spa Day to a destination shower, each suggesting a different type of preparation for your hair, makeup, nails, etc. We searched for the most popular bridal shower themes out there and came up with beauty looks for you to rock for each different kind. Whether you’re the bride, bridesmaid, or guest, we’ve got you covered on how to look the part for any theme.
Parisian Party
Stay on trend this season by doing bold brows and a neutral makeup look for a truly European feel.
All White Shower
Turn up the volume on white nails by adding a thin black border. You'll be on theme with a unique twist.
Tea Party
To accessorize your raised pinky and finger sandwiches, put your hair into a low, loose and ladylike bun.
Beach Bash
We're obsessed with this glitter pedicure for the beach, especially because it looks like fish scales.
Spa Day
You'll most likely be getting a manicure, pedicure, and facial at a Spa Shower, so a ponytail is the most functional hairstyle to don. To dress it up a bit, wrap the elastic with your hair.
Garden Party
This is one of the only perfectly acceptable occasions to throw some flowers into your hair, so get floral! Just make sure you don't outshine the bride-to-be.
Sweet Country Soiree
If you'll be noshing on apples and a ham sandwich, accent the picnic blanket with gingham nails (in any color but red).
Modern Moroccan Shower
Break out your earthy tone beauty products for a naturally glamorous look.
Wine and Cheese Tasting
Your lips will need staying power after tasting several wines, so use a lipstain instead of lipstick, and stay festive by choosing a deep wine shade.
Destination Dinner
Wherever the destination may be, a long, loose braid will always look stunning.
