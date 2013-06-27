10 Items Every Bride Needs on Her Wedding Day

You’ve booked the venue, chosen the band and gotten your dress tailored to perfection. As your wedding day approaches, make sure you don’t overlook one important thing: pulling together the beauty products that’ll keep you fresh faced and gorgeous from morning ’til night.
To get the scoop on what every blushing bride needs on her big day, we chatted with Landy Dean, a makeup artist at Marie Robinson salon in New York City who’s worked with celebrity beauties like Diane Kruger and Michelle Williams. Here, he shares some of his tried and true favorite tools and products that’ll keep you looking completely perfect during the photo shoots, the champagne toasts and all the way through the afterparty.
More Wedding Hair and Makeup From Beauty High:
Always a Bridesmaid: Perfect Bridesmaid Hairstyles and Makeup Looks For Any Wedding
How to Find a Wedding Hairstyle For Your Face Shape
10 Makeup Mistakes to Avoid on Your Wedding Day
The essential beauty products every bride needs on her wedding day.
With all the hugging, kissing, and inevitable crying that will happen on your wedding day, your foundation might rub off in some places. In case that happens, keep a long-lasting concealer—like Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage concealer—on hand. It offers full coverage comes with two shades, making it easy to create your own custom color.
Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer, $30, sephora.com
Photo:
Sephora/Sephora
For an easy way to brighten your face, set your makeup, and
smooth out your skin without adding tons of texture, dust on a colorless
powder. Dean suggests trying this color free powder from MAC. Its silky texture
works on all skin colors and skin types.
Prep +
Prime Transparent Finishing Powder, $24, maccosmetics.com
Photo:
Nordstrom/Nordstrom
These little guys are perfect for any quick fixes you might
need throughout the day. Use them to freshen up the inner
corners of your eyes (in case any makeup has gathered there) and smooth out
foundation or concealer if either one creases.
Q-Tips
Purse Pack Cotton Swabs, $1, walmart.com
Photo:
Walmart.com/Walmart.com
Blotting papers are an easy, convenient way to keep shine at bay. Use them to remove excess oil before you start adding any other powders. One of Dean's favorites: Sephora Collection Blotting Papers.
Sephora Collection Blotting Papers, $10, sephora.com
Photo:
Sephora/Sephora
Blush can sometimes fade throughout the day. If your cheeks start to look a little less radiant, sweep on a pinkish blush across your cheekbones. One to try: Vincent Longo “Dewdrop” Radiant Blush in Misty Blossom. With just a tiny bit of sheen (thanks to the gold and bronze flecks in the pink powder), it’ll keep your bridal glow going strong.
Vincent Longo “Dewdrop” Radiant Blush in Misty Blossom, $30, nordstrom.com
Photo:
Nordstrom/Nordstrom
Waterproof mascara’s 100 percent necessary for a day that’s bound to be emotional. Plus, if you feel like your look’s faded a little bit, adding a swipe of mascara is the easiest way to make your eyes pop, says Dean. His favorite lash lengthener for brides? Maybelline Lash Discovery. Thanks to its tiny brush, you can reach every single lash without worrying about clumping—especially if you’re also wearing some false lashes.
Maybelline Lash Discovery Waterproof Mascara, $5, drugstore.com
Photo:
Drugstore.com/Drugstore.com
This Bobbi Brown set has all the essentials—eyebrow, foundation, face blender, concealer, eye shadow, and eye liner brushes—and it comes in an inconscpicuous, easy to pack case.
Bobbi Brown The Basic Brush Collection, $185, sephora.com
Photo:
Sephora/Sephora
One of Dean’s go-to tricks: Filling in the bride's lips with lip liner instead of lipstick. “Lip liner tends to last longer because of the consistency of the pencil,” he says. “It sticks to the skin a lot more.” He’ll often use a pretty neutral pink color—like Subculture from MAC—by itself to add a pretty hint of color. Another two to try: Nars Velvet Matt Lip Pencil in Bolero or Roman Holiday. Their pigments last forever, and the fact that they’re chubbier pencils makes application a cinch.
Lip Pencil in Subculture, $15, maccosmetics.com
Photo:
Nordstrom/Nordstrom
If you want a little bit of shine, Dean recommends swiping on a light peach gloss—his longtime favorite is Vincent Longo’s Perfect Shine Lipgloss in Baci XXX—over yor liner. The subtle color and shine (sans shimmer) make for a romantic, effortlessly pretty pout.
Perfect Shine Lipgloss in Baci XXX, $22, beauty.com
Photo:
Beauty.com/Beauty.com
Bring body lotion along and asking one of your amazing bridesmaids to help you apply it, Dean suggests. This’ll help you avoid getting anything on your dress, but you also won’t have to worry about your arms looking ashy. Try an ultra moisturizing, fast absorbing and non-sticky one like Nourishing Body Lotion from Caudalie.
Caudalie Nourishing Body Lotion, $36, sephora.com
Photo:
Sephora/Sephora