10 Items Every Bride Needs on Her Wedding Day

You’ve booked the venue, chosen the band and gotten your dress tailored to perfection. As your wedding day approaches, make sure you don’t overlook one important thing: pulling together the beauty products that’ll keep you fresh faced and gorgeous from morning ’til night.

To get the scoop on what every blushing bride needs on her big day, we chatted with Landy Dean, a makeup artist at Marie Robinson salon in New York City who’s worked with celebrity beauties like Diane Kruger and Michelle Williams. Here, he shares some of his tried and true favorite tools and products that’ll keep you looking completely perfect during the photo shoots, the champagne toasts and all the way through the afterparty.

