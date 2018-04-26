Stunning Instagram Inspo for Your Wedding Hairstyle Search

Scroll To See More Images
Weddings are a common source of anxiety. Even if you’ve split planning duties with someone else, there’s still an innumerable amount of things to keep track of. And if you’re the bride, that includes your head-to-toe look. Sure, finding a dress can take eons, and hiring a trustworthy makeup artist is nerve-wracking, but what. about. the. hair?!
As far as we’re concerned, the hair often makes or breaks an outfit, which means finding a style that will not only satisfy your personal aesthetic but remain intact throughout the day is a pretty big deal. This small but important part of the planning journey may take some time, but gathering inspiration is always an ideal place to start. If Instagram is already overwhelming you, we’ve gathered hairstyle ideas for every length and texture below. Take a deep breath and keep scrolling.
For Textured Hair:
Wild and free.
Bridal makeup and hair for beautiful bride Makaila. I had a lot of autonomy with this bridal look. We didn’t have a bridal trial before hand. I had done Makaila’s makeup for her birthday several months before so she completely trusted me on her special day. Makaila wanted natural hair for her special day and so we chose this updo afro bridal hairstyle - perfect style for those considering going natural on their special day. #mua #mualondon #muahatfield #makeupartist #makeupartisthertfordshire #bridalmakeup #bridalmakeuplondon #bridalmakeupandhair #bridetobe #bride #beauty #makeup #bridalhair #londonmakeupartist
Natural up-do.
"We have all seen the traditional engagement cherry blossom session, but we wanted to show brides how to do something a little different and get creative with the blossoms...Springtime blooms and branches are a such a unique way to bring floral into your wedding table..." - See more of this gorgeous styled shoot on our website! #Munaluchi #munaluchibride - Photography - @angelanewtonroyphotography | Design/Styling - @veronicarogers_ @type_a_society | Flowers - @lori_tran | Stationery - @writtenwordcalligraphy | Dress - @shopgossamer @marchesafashion | Shoes - @bellabelleshoes | Hair & Make Up - @annabreeding | Rentals - @smthingvintage - #munaluchibride #munaluchi #typeasociety #shopgossamer #gossamerdress #cherryblossom #cherryblossomwedding #dcwedding #dcweddingplanner #fineartwedding #weddingstyling #bridalstyle #weddingdress
Wispy and heat-styled.
Classy. Chic. Unique. ✨ #munabeauty More on the blog now! - Planning, Design and Styling- Candice Patterson, CM Events | Photography - Karina Jensen | Florist - Mercaflor | Videography - Denis Rodman | Wedding Dress - Lulus | Makeup and Hair - Olga Montilla | Travel - Barefoot Bridal | Rentals - Caribbean Celebrations | Venue - Pearl Beach Club | Stationery - Amber Dickens - #munaluchibride #destinationwedding #styledshoot
In full bloom.
Low bun and side bang.
Bridal shoot with @busolaakinola #throwbackthursday Hair styled by @amuzatfatimah . . #bridallook #bridalhairinspiration #whiteweddinglook #subtlemakeup #bridalhair #weddinghair #shoot #photography #iphonography #bellanaijaweddings #asoebibella #melanin #melaninpoppin #makeup #ikejamua #lagosmua #naijamua #veganay #dressyourface
Side bun with braided headband.
Teased-out bun.
For Medium to Long Hair
My gorgeous girl @elaine_thai for her wedding day -- what a beauty! The perfect way to start my vacation !! I did her hair and makeup at 5am and hopped on a plane to Italy right after! I seriously love my job 💖💖 . . . . . . . . #lamer #armani #nofilter #ocbride #orangecountybride #ocwedding #orangecountywedding #bridalmakeup #orangecounty #oc #lauramercier #tarte #losangelesbride #labride #bridalhair #flashesofdelight #ocmakeupartist #orangecountymakeupartist #thehappynow #fentybeauty #pursuepretty #abh #goodvibes #losangelesmakeupartist #wakeupandmakeup #makeupaddict #colourpop
Classic waves.
P L A I T S . A favourite for the boho bride ❤️ . Sneaky BTS snap from a recent shoot with @luellasbridal . If you’re still searching for the perfect dress check them out 😍 . #bts #boho #bohobride #braids #halfup #weddinghair #tattilashes #glow #bridalhair #londonbride #suffolkbrides #2018 #cornfield
Braid crown.
Wedding season is upon us. 💛 And this lady is already for her big photo shoot at Stowel lake farm today. . . . . Model @hayleykaz hayleykaz Wedding event planning @gulfislandlove Angie Allen Hair stylist @thecobsalon Samantha Harron #flowerpower #saltspringisland #fairytail
Floral braids.
Rapunzel braid.
Soft waves and fishtail braid.
Braided bun.
Rose gold roses.
For Short Hair:
Soft waves and shaved side.
Half-up, half-down.
Low bun.
Flower crown over a pixie.
One of my favorite creations so far. So whimsical and looks amazing on everybody! And who doesn’t love fresh flowers 🌹🌷 _______________________________________________________ #bridal #bridalhair #bridalhairstyle #bridalstyle #brides #bridesmaids #weddinghair #whimsicalwedding #model #theknot #theknotweddings #style #bridalseason #instahair #modernsalon
Pinned back with flowers.