Stunning Instagram Inspo for Your Wedding Hairstyle Search

Stunning Instagram Inspo for Your Wedding Hairstyle Search

Stunning Instagram Inspo for Your Wedding Hairstyle Search
Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

Weddings are a common source of anxiety. Even if you’ve split planning duties with someone else, there’s still an innumerable amount of things to keep track of. And if you’re the bride, that includes your head-to-toe look. Sure, finding a dress can take eons, and hiring a trustworthy makeup artist is nerve-wracking, but what. about. the. hair?!

As far as we’re concerned, the hair often makes or breaks an outfit, which means finding a style that will not only satisfy your personal aesthetic but remain intact throughout the day is a pretty big deal. This small but important part of the planning journey may take some time, but gathering inspiration is always an ideal place to start. If Instagram is already overwhelming you, we’ve gathered hairstyle ideas for every length and texture below. Take a deep breath and keep scrolling.

For Textured Hair:

Wild and free.

Natural up-do.

"We have all seen the traditional engagement cherry blossom session, but we wanted to do something a little different and get creative with the blossoms...Springtime blooms and branches are a such a unique way to bring floral into your wedding table..." - See more of this gorgeous styled shoot on our website! #Munaluchi #munaluchibride - Photography - @angelanewtonroyphotography | Design/Styling - @veronicarogers_ @type_a_society | Flowers - @lori_tran | Stationery - @writtenwordcalligraphy | Dress - @shopgossamer @marchesafashion | Shoes - @bellabelleshoes | Hair & Make Up - @annabreeding | Rentals - @smthingvintage

Wispy and heat-styled.

In full bloom.

Low bun and side bang.

Side bun with braided headband.

Teased-out bun.

For Medium to Long Hair

Classic waves.

Braid crown.

Floral braids.

Rapunzel braid.

Soft waves and fishtail braid.

Braided bun.

Rose gold roses.

For Short Hair: 

Tousle ➿ // hair&makeup by @kmaurerhair

Soft waves and shaved side.

Half-up, half-down.

Low bun.

Flower crown over a pixie.

Pinned back with flowers.

