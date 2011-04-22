Bridal Beauty: Trends and Tips for Spring 2012

When you want bridal couture, you want wedding dress and eveningwear designer Amsale Aberra, and when you want big-day beauty, you want makeup artist Daniel Martin. Amsale recently unveiled the Spring 2012 collections for her three distinct bridal labels Christos, Kenneth Pool, and Amsale and with them, three very distinct beauty looks courtesy of Martin and hairstylist Giovanni Giuntoli and the Tearsheet Artistic Team.

In a sea of silk and satin confections that were so to-die-for, they made even those of us short a fianc shed a tear, we went behind-the-scenes to get a sneak peak of what this big-day dream team has in store for next season and where Martin shared with us his tips for getting the beauty looks he created to compliment each of Amsales latest collections.

For the Bohemian Bride-to-Be: Christos

At the Christos show, bridal gowns comprised of tulle, organza, and royal wedding-worthy beaded details underwent the boho treatment. Models boasted beachy waves created by hairstylist Giuntoli and the Tearsheet stylists (using Redken products) and a cheeky look by Martin.

Says the makeup artist: The Christos bride is whimsical and ethereal. She has a flushed, delicate look like she has been frolicking through a garden. To complement this collection, we created a natural flushed look on the cheek, eyes, and lips with Coral Pink Fresh Face Cheek and Lipstick Colors.

Martins Tip: Using the Koh Gen Do Fresh Face Cheek Color in Coral Pink on the eye and pulling it down to the cheek with your finger, is a simple way to achieve a flushed, radiant look.

Products Used: Moisture Concealer, Aqua Foundation, Maifanshi Face Powder, Fresh Face Cheek Color in Coral Pink, Maifanshi Lipstick in Coral Pink (available at Barneys New York, Beverly Hills, Boston, Chicago, Dallas or by visiting https://kohgendocosmetics.com.)

For the Traditionalist Bride-to-Be: Kenneth Pool

By comparison, the Kenneth Pool bride is a bit bolder, more mature and dramatic, says Martin. Silk and taffeta satin ballgowns floated down the runway with Giuntolis French crimp hair creation. As for the makeup, to harmonize with this collection, Martin sculpted the face and eyes with a shimmering Caramel Bronze Fresh Face Cheek Color.

Martins Tip: Using Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation WT-00 is a simple way to create a youthful glow and highlight the skin. Use on areas where the sun would naturally hit the face most.

Products Used: Aqua Foundation, Aqua Foundation WT-00, Triple Lighting Foundation, Fresh Face in Caramel Bronze

For the Modern Bride-to-Be: Amsale

Amsale brides, Martin notes, are modern, structured and sleek. Among the gowns that the designer debuted for her namesake collection were a stunning strapless pleated organza trumpet style (the Penelope), one-shouldered silk chiffon dresses (as a part of her bridal party-appropriate designs for Maids), and what is sure to be the beginning of a new bridal fashion trend: the Little White Dress which is exactly what it sounds like. (Why not rock a cocktail-length silk taffeta frock with a mini bubble skirt, i.e. the Charlie, down the aisle or quick-change into it for your reception? Its your big day, and youll show some leg if you want to!)

In keeping with the concept for this seasons Amsale collection, Giuntoli put models hair into of-the-moment high ponytails, while Martin and his makeup team concentrated on high-lighting the skin with WT-00 and created a strong, bold lip (the latter of which is without-a-doubt worth recreating, whether youre walking down the aisle or walking down the street).

Martins tip: A concealer, such as Koh Gen Do Moisture Concealer, used prior to lipstick application, assists in muting the natural lip color for a longer lasting pop of color.

Products Used: Aqua Foundation WT-00, Moisture Concealer, Fresh Face in Caramel Bronze

Images via WWD