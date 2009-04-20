With the first days of Spring finally (albeit briefly) hitting New York, allergy sufferers can expect to begin to experience the unfortunate effects: sneezing, coughing, stuffy, runny noses, red, itchy eyes, and sore throats. Bottom line: it isn’t pretty. Trust me.

So what is a girl to do in order to alleviate the unattractive and uncomfortable consequences of the beautifully blooming buds? Lake Austin Spa Resort hopes you’ll make them a visit where, using unique and effective programs, experts have created a yoga class and a facial specifically designed specifically to conquer allergies and asthma in a natural, drug-free way.

Yoga for Allergies and Asthma uses Mudras, or hand positions, that channel subtle energy along with Hatha Yoga and Pranayama exercises and breathing techniques designed to relieve symptoms. Students are also instructed in how to use a neti pot, a nasal irrigator that resembles a small teapot, which, several recent studies have found, can reduce symptoms of allergies, according to the New York Times.

In addition to allergy relief through yoga, Lake Austin Spa Resort also offers a Breathe Easy Facial, a 50-minute clearing and cleansing facial for the sinuses and skin, which incorporates the natural anti-bacterial powers of eucalyptus, tea tree, and pine to maintain healthy breathing and clear nasal passages. Rose absolute and geranium nourish are also used to hydrate the skin, while pressure point techniques and lymph drainage movements are used to assist in unblocking sinus passages and easing headaches.

Wouldn’t it be nice if all ailments could be treated at a luxury spa?

Lake Austin Spa Resort, 1705 South Quinlan Park Road, Austin, Texas, (800) 847-5637, at lakeaustin.com