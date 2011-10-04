Breast Cancer Awareness: Go Pink & Win $400 Worth of Product

We love that every October the world is painted pink, and we wanted to share with you some of our favorite beauty products that have their proceeds donated to breast cancer awareness. Because, let’s face it, shopping is a lot more fun when it’s for a good cause.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) partnered with the Accessories Council to present a host of pink ribboned Estee Lauder beauty products that all make a substantial donation to the BCRF during the month of October. Since the BCRF was founded in 1993 they have raised over $350 million for breast cancer research, which provides grants for dedicated research and scientists. Our favorite products from this season would have to be the limited edition Pink Ribbon LaMer Lip Balm, Aveda Hand Relief, Bumble and Bumble Spray de Mode Hairspray, and the Bobbi Brown Pink Ribbon Collection.

In addition to the BCRF, numerous other beauty companies and products sell limited edition products, with portions of the proceeds being donated to breast cancer research. We compiled all of our favorite Breast Cancer Awareness (BCA) products for an easy, one stop shopping guide for all of your October beauty products.

