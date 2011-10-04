Breast Cancer Awareness: Go Pink & Win $400 Worth of Product

We love that every October the world is painted pink, and we wanted to share with you some of our favorite beauty products that have their proceeds donated to breast cancer awareness. Because, let’s face it, shopping is a lot more fun when it’s for a good cause.
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) partnered with the Accessories Council to present a host of pink ribboned Estee Lauder beauty products that all make a substantial donation to the BCRF during the month of October. Since the BCRF was founded in 1993 they have raised over $350 million for breast cancer research, which provides grants for dedicated research and scientists. Our favorite products from this season would have to be the limited edition Pink Ribbon LaMer Lip Balm, Aveda Hand Relief, Bumble and Bumble Spray de Mode Hairspray, and the Bobbi Brown Pink Ribbon Collection.
In addition to the BCRF, numerous other beauty companies and products sell limited edition products, with portions of the proceeds being donated to breast cancer research. We compiled all of our favorite Breast Cancer Awareness (BCA) products for an easy, one stop shopping guide for all of your October beauty products.
Be sure to click here for a chance to win over $400 worth of BCA products!
This Elemis Think Pink Beauty Set is a $130 value for $55 with a portion of each purchase donated to Breast Cancer Care.
Available at timetospa.com
This limited edition pink set features a Bellini high shimmer lip gloss and pink lip color. The suggested retail price is $44 with $10 from each sale donated to the BCRF.
Available at bobbibrowncosmetics .com
Pure luxury, the La Mer lip balm instantly soothes your lips. This limited-edition Pink Ribbon lip balm retails for about $45 and $10 of each purchase during the month of October is donated to the BCRF.
Available at lamer.com
Always a favorite for skin care, Aveda's pink ribboned hand creme retails for $22 and $4 from every purchase will be donated to the BCRF to support cruelty-free research.
Available at aveda.com
We love all of Bumble and Bumble products, but especially ones that raise money for such a good cause. This multi-dimensional styling product retails for $26 and $5 from every purchase will go towards the BCRF.
Available at bumbleandbumble.com
e.l.f. Cosmetics is donating 100 percent of all profits from these two best selling lip-glosses during the month of October to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The lip glosses are available for $3 or $6 for a set at eyeslipsface.com.
Stila Positive and Pretty Palette features four eye shadows, cheek color and highlighter. Priced at $14, a total of 10 percent of proceeds will go to a variety of BCA charities, one of which is the Breast Cancer Research.
Available at www.stilacosmetics.com
Deborah Lippmanns Shape Of My Heart Nail Lacquer benefits Hoag Breast Care Center in Southern California. The nail polish is priced at $16 with 10 percent of each sale donated to the center.
Available at www.deborahlippmann.com
Essie is known for their charming nail colors and names and "Raise Awareness" is no different. This perfect shade of pink is not only ideal for your fingers and toes, but a portion of the sales will be donated to Living Beyond Breast Cancer.
Raise Awareness, $8, essie.com
The classic InStyler will be selling their 1 1/4 inch barrel in pink for their Breast Cancer Awareness effort. A portion from the sales will be donated towards the Beauty Bus Foundation.
Pink InStyler, $119, Available exclusively at Bed, Bath and Beyond
We love the scents of Agraria home fragrances, and now with the purchase of any products in the Agraria's Cedar Rose line during the month of October 35 percent of proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Crystal Cane Perfume Candle, $35, agrariahome.com
Dermelect BCA special edition Resurface Stem Cell Reconstructing Serum will be donating $15 from each $75 bottle sold during the month of October to the Young Survival Coalition, a NY-based charity that benefits young women battling breast cancer.
Available at dermelect.com
With each purchase of TIGIs pink ribbon products, TIGI will donate up to $52K to the Susan G. Komen foundation at the end of October.
Available at tigihaircare.com
We are serious suckers for Diptyque candles and this mini retails for $32 with 20 percent of proceeds to be donated to The Pink Agenda.
Available at diptyqueparis.com
VMV Hypoallergenics will donate 10 percent from each purchase of their pinkest makeup and skin care products towards the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
VMV Hypoallergenics Blush, $40, vmvhypoallergenics.com
SHE by SO.CAP.USA Hair Extensions, the worlds leading provider of all-natural hair extensions, is hosting its 6th Annual Pink Hair For Hope campaign. This October, clients in participating salons who donate $10 or more to Pink Hair For Hope, will receive a 100 percent natural, pink SHE by SO.CAP.USA hair extension. Patrons can choose from professionally bonded pink hair extensions which attach to their natural hair or clip-in hair extensions. All proceeds will directly benefit numerous cancer research organizations.
For the 4th year in a row, Aquage has partnered with Komen for a Cure to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness.
Finishing Hairspray, 10 oz $20, 2 oz $7, Beyond Shine, $18, aquage.com
Canning up hope, Philosophy's Hope in a Jar retails for $38 with $5 from every purchase donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. In addition to their work with the BCRF, Philosophy created Shower for the Cure, in which 100 percent of Philosophy's net proceeds will be donated to Entertainment Industry Foundation's (EIF) Womens Cancer Research Fund.
Available at philosophy.com