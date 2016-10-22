StyleCaster
The 9 Best Breast Cancer Awareness Beauty Products to Buy Right Now

The 9 Best Breast Cancer Awareness Beauty Products to Buy Right Now

by
The 9 Best Breast Cancer Awareness Beauty Products to Buy Right Now
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past three weeks, you know that it’s Breast Cancer Awareness month. And during BCA month, everyone—and we mean everyone—pitches in to spread awareness and raise money for the cause. H&M and Lane Bryant have teamed up with the American Cancer Association, the NFL has added pink ribbons to their uniforms…hell, even fighter jet planes are being painted pink for the cure.

But if you don’t happen to own a jet plane or, you know, the Dallas Cowboys, never fear; you can still support breast cancer awareness by picking one of the many, many beauty products that donate money throughout the month of October. And that’s freaking excellent, because for a disease that kills one in every eight U.S. women, we definitely want to do whatever we can to find a cure.

So we sifted through the zillions of BCA options to find the best—and we mean the best—products you’d actually want to use (sorry, rubber bracelets and hot-pink sweaters), like Bobbi Brown’s pink peony blush set that works on virtually all skin tones, and Ralph Lauren’s limited edition Tender Romance fragrance, which smells like we wished all romance would actually smell like. And yes, all of these product donate to groups like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Pink Agenda. which just happen to benefit an incredible cause.

So scroll down to view our favorite pink beauty products, and then please, for the love of humanity, go get your boobs checked!

1 of 9
Bobbi Brown Breast Cancer Awareness Peony Set
Bobbi Brown Breast Cancer Awareness Peony Set

$12 from each blush set goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

 

Bobbi Brown Breast Cancer Awareness Peony Set, $50; at Bobbi Brown

Photo: Bobbi Brown
La Mer Breast Cancer Awareness Limited Edition Lip Balm
La Mer Breast Cancer Awareness Limited Edition Lip Balm

For every purchase of this insanely moisturizing, limited-edition Lip Balm, La Mer will donate $10 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

 

La Mer Breast Cancer Awareness Limited Edition Lip Balm, $55; at La Mer

Photo: La Mer
Clinique Great Skin, Great Cause Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
Clinique Great Skin, Great Cause Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

$10 dollars from each purchase of this dry skin savior is donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

 

Clinique Great Skin, Great Cause Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, $38; at Clinique

Photo: Clinique
Jane Iredale Lemongrass Love Hydration Spray
Jane Iredale Lemongrass Love Hydration Spray

100 percent of the profits from this hydrating, oil-fighting spray go to Living Beyond Breast Cancer.

 

Jane Iredale Lemongrass Love Hydration Spray, $30; at Jane Iredale

Photo: Jane Iredale
Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder for Breast Cancer Awareness
Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder for Breast Cancer Awareness

Bumble and bumble will donate $5 from the purchase of this style-extending dry shampoo to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

 

Bumble and bumble Prêt-à-Powder for Breast Cancer Awareness, $27; at Bumble and bumble

Photo: Bumble and bumble
Bliss Fabulous Face Set
Bliss Fabulous Face Set

For the month of October, Bliss is donating 20 percent of the purchase price from any product in their Fabulous collection to The Pink Agenda, a non-profit that raises money for breast cancer research.

 

Bliss fabulous face set, $72; at Bliss

Photo: Bliss
Eos Berry Blossom Body Lotion
Eos Berry Blossom Body Lotion

During the month of October, Eos is donating 100 percent of all profits from this lightweight lotion to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

 

Eos Berry Blossom Body Lotion, $7, at Eos

Photo: Eos
Ralph Lauren Tender Romance Pink Pony Eau de Parfum Limited Edition
Ralph Lauren Tender Romance Pink Pony Eau de Parfum Limited Edition

100 percent of the profits from this limited-edition version of RL's classic scent will be donated to the Pink Pony Fund, which is Ralph Lauren's worldwide initiative to fight cancer with programs for early detection, screening, and more.

 

Ralph Lauren Tender Romance Pink Pony Eau de Parfum Limited Edition, $96; at Macy's

Photo: Ralph Lauren
Estée Lauder Pink Perfection Color Collection Eye, Lip and Face Palette
Estée Lauder Pink Perfection Color Collection Eye, Lip and Face Palette

100 percent of profits from this essential palette will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

 

Estée Lauder Pink Perfection Color Collection Eye, Lip, and Face Palette, $35; at Estée Lauder

Photo: Estée Lauder

