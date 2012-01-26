BREAKING: MAC Cosmetics Signs Beth Ditto for Next Collab

In breaking beauty news that in all honesty, we probably should have seen coming, MAC Cosmetics has announced that they have signed to work with singer Beth Ditto (who performed at their Fashion’s Night Out event this past September) on their next limited edition collaboration.

The line, which will be expected to hit counters in June, is sure to be full of bold colors — we’re personally loving the pinks and blues in the image — and one hell of an amazing liner, because well it is Beth Ditto.

The singer will attend the Gala Sidaction Diner de la Mode as a guest of John Demsey, group president of Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. and chairman of the MAC AIDS Fund, and Karen Buglisi, MAC global brand president to celebrate the partnership.

Can you even try to begin to guess who will be their next amazing collaboration?

[WWD]