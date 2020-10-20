Enter To Win Incredible Hair Products With Our BREAD x STYLECASTER Giveaway!

Looking to level-up your haircare game? We’ve got you. STYLECASTER has teamed up with BREAD, a vegan haircare brand for strands of all textures, to give you and a friend BREAD’S Press Kit complete with some of their best wash-day essentials. We’re sharing the love, and sharing the BREAD.

You and a friend will receive a hair mask, a hair cleanser, hair oil and a cute scrunchie for your best hair day ever. Simply tag a friend on STYLECASTER’S Instagram post, follow us and BREAD on Instagram and you’ll be entered to win the Press Kit.

See below for the full rules to enter the giveaway:

BREAD x STYLECASTER SOCIAL GIVEAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. SWEEPSTAKES BEGINS AT 11:00 A.M. (ET) ON OCTOBER 20, 2020 AND ENDS AT 11:00 P.M. (ET) on OCTOBER 22, 2020 (THE “ENTRY PERIOD”).

HOW TO ENTER: To be eligible for the BREAD x StyleCaster Social Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”), you must follow the Instagram accounts of StyleCaster (@stylecaster) and Bread (@breadbeautysupply), like the Sweepstakes post on both accounts and tag the friend you want to share BREAD with in the comments on the Stylecaster Sweepstakes post during the Entry Period. One (1) entry per friend tagged. Each entry must be in a separate comment with only one (1) friend tagged in each.

You may also enter the Sweepstakes by mail as follows (an “AMOE Entry”): On a plain 3” x 5” index card, legibly handprint or type your first name, last name, complete address, city, state, zip code and email address (if any) and mail your completed 3” x 5” card to BREAD x StyleCaster Social Giveaway, SheMedia, LLC, 11175 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025.

To be considered eligible in the Sweepstakes, all AMOE Entries must be received on the last day of the Entry Period. Sponsor is not responsible for lost entries. One entry per person. No illegible, incomplete, forged or altered entries will be accepted.

SELECTION OF WINNER: Two (2) sets of potential winners (entrant and their tagged friend) will be determined from all eligible entries received during the Entry Period in a random drawing to be conducted at or about 11:00:00 P.M. (ET) on OCTOBER 22, 2020 by representatives of Sponsor, whose decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to the Sweepstakes. If you are a potential winner, @Stylecaster will tag you and your tagged friend in the comments section of the Sweepstakes post and @StyleCaster and @BreadBeautySupply will direct message you and your friend to let you know that you are the winners on or about OCTOBER 23, 2020. Potential winners have 24 hours to reply and provide a full name, email address and physical address in order for Sponsor and Bread to award the prize. If Sponsor does not hear from a potential winner within 24 hours, another potential winner can be selected at Sponsor’s discretion. By entering the Sweepstakes through use of a mobile phone or text message, entrants acknowledge and agree that notification of winning may result in charges pursuant to the terms of entrants’ carrier’s rate plan.

PRIZES AND ODDS: Each winner will receive one (1) Bread Press Kit (total four (4) prizes) (approximate retail value $72 U.S. each). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. All prize details will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion and will be final and binding on all entrants into the Sweepstakes. All prizes will be awarded (assuming sufficient number of eligible entries). Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. No cash equivalent for the prizes will be offered and no other substitution or transfer of prizes permitted. Sponsor responsible only for prize delivery; not responsible for prize utility, quality or otherwise. Taxes and fees, if any, are the responsibility solely of the winner.

ELIGIBILITY: Sweepstakes open to individual legal residents of the 50 United States (including the District of Columbia, but excluding the U.S. territories and possessions) who are age 18 years (except in the case of legal residents of certain states/territories/providences where the legal age of majority is greater than eighteen (18) years of age, such legal age of majority) or older at time of entry. Officers, directors and employees (and their immediate families and members of the same household) of Sponsor and its affiliates, agents, judges and advertising and promotion agencies are not eligible to participate. All federal, state, provincial and local rules and regulations apply. Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes and reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entry that does not meet the eligibility requirements or otherwise does not comply with these Official Rules.

VERIFICATION OF WINNER AND DELIVERY OF PRIZES: The winner may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility and liability release and, where permitted, publicity release. Any prize may be awarded to an alternate winner if affidavit/release is not returned within five (5) days after date it is sent to the potential winner, if prize notification or prize is returned as undeliverable, in which case the originally selected winner shall no longer have any right to the sweepstakes prize. The winner shall also provide a completed W-9 or W-8 Form as applicable. The winner agrees to Sponsor’s use of her/his name, photograph, likeness, voice, biographical information, statements and address (city and state), and any information provided by Sponsor for advertising and/or publicity purposes worldwide in all forms of media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity, without further compensation or authorization, to the extent permitted by law.

GENERAL: The Sweepstakes is void in Puerto Rico, all U.S. territories and possessions, overseas military installations, as well as outside the United States and where prohibited or restricted by law. These Official Rules and the rights or obligations of Sponsor or any entrants in the Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California without regard to conflicts of laws principles thereof. Sponsor is not responsible for: (a) late, lost, stolen, damaged, garbled, incomplete, misaddressed, postage due or misdirected entries, emails or other communications; (b) errors, omissions, interruptions, deletions, defects or delays in operations or transmission of information, in each case whether arising by way of technical or other failures or malfunctions of computer hardware, software, communications devices or transmission lines; (c) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry materials, loss or otherwise; or (d) electronic communications that are undeliverable as a result of any form of active or passive filtering of any kind or insufficient space in entrant’s email account to receive email messages. The use of automated software or computer programs to register, enter or otherwise participate in this Sweepstakes is prohibited and any individual who uses, attempts to use or Sponsor suspects of using such methods to register, enter or otherwise participate will be disqualified. Sponsor disclaims any liability for damage to any computer system resulting from participation in, or accessing or downloading information in connection with, this Sweepstakes and reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend this Sweepstakes if any virus, bug, technical failure, unauthorized human intervention or other cause outside of Sponsor’s control corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes. In the event of any such cancellation, termination or suspension, a notice will be posted and a random drawing will be held from among all eligible, nonsuspect entries received prior to such time. Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any entrant (and all of her/his Sweepstakes entries) from this Sweepstakes or any other promotion conducted now or in the future by Sponsor or any of its affiliates if she/he tampers with the entry process or if her/his fraud or misconduct affects the integrity of this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to correct clerical or typographical errors in promotional materials. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts the conditions stated in these Official Rules, agrees to be bound by the decisions of the Sponsor and warrants that she/he is eligible to participate in this Sweepstakes. By entering and/or accepting a prize, all entrants and winners agree to hold Sponsor and its promotional partners, its directors, officers, employees and assigns harmless for liability, damages or claims for injury or loss to any person or property relating to, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, participation in this Sweepstakes, the acceptance and/or subsequent use or misuse, or condition of any of the prizes awarded, or any prize-related activity, or claims based on publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the immediate and unrestricted right to disqualify any entrant or prize winner if either commits or has committed any act, or has been involved or becomes involved in any situation or occurrence which the Sponsor deems likely to subject the Sponsor, entrant or winner to ridicule, scandal or contempt or which reflects unfavorably upon the Sponsor in any way. If such information is discovered by Sponsor after a winner has received notice of his prize and before the prize is awarded, Sponsor may rescind the prize in its entirety. Without limitation, decisions of the Sponsor are final and binding in all matters related to this paragraph. CAUTION. ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

ARBITRATION PROVISION: By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees: (i) that any and all disputes the entrant may have with, or claims entrant may have against, the Sponsor, its parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents relating to, arising out of or connected in any way with (a) the Sweepstakes, (b) the awarding or redemption of any prize, and/or (c) the determination of the scope or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS and conducted before three (3) arbitrators in accordance with the rules of JAMS; (ii) this arbitration agreement is made pursuant to a transaction involving interstate commerce, and shall be governed by the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”), 9 U.S.C. §§116; (iii) the arbitration shall be held in Los Angeles County, California; (iv) the arbitrators’ decision shall be controlled by the terms and conditions of these Official Rules and any of the other agreements referenced herein that the applicable entrant may have entered into in connection with the Sweepstakes; (v) the arbitrator shall apply California law consistent with the FAA and applicable statutes of limitations, and shall honor claims of privilege recognized at law; (vi) there shall be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or representative basis, arbitration can decide only entrant’s and/or Sponsor’s individual claims; the arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated; (vii) the arbitrator shall not have the power to award punitive damages against the entrant or Sponsor; (viii) in the event that the administrative fees and deposits that must be paid to initiate arbitration against Sponsor exceed $125 USD, and entrant is unable (or not required under the rules of JAMS) to pay any fees and deposits that exceed this amount, Sponsor agrees to pay them and/or forward them on entrant’s behalf, subject to ultimate allocation by the arbitrator; (ix) if the entrant is able to demonstrate that the costs of arbitration will be prohibitive as compared to the costs of litigation, Sponsor will pay as much of entrant’s filing and hearing fees in connection with the arbitration as the arbitrator deems necessary to prevent the arbitration from being cost prohibitive; and (x) with the exception of subpart (vi) above, if any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, or otherwise conflicts with the rules of JAMS, then the balance of this arbitration provision shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, subpart (vi) is found to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, then the entirety of this arbitration provision shall be null and void, and neither entrant nor Sponsor shall be entitled to arbitrate their dispute. For more information on JAMS and/or the rules of JAMS, visit their website atwww.jamsadr.com.

USE OF DATA: Sponsor will collect and use participant’s personal information in accordance with the terms set forth in Sponsor’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. By participating in the Sweepstakes, participant hereby agrees to Sponsor’s collection and use of their personal information and acknowledges that they have read and accepted each of the foregoing.

WINNER’S LIST: The Winner will not be publicly announced. To obtain the name of the winner of the Sweepstakes, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope by NOVEMBER 23, 2020 to: SheMedia, LLC, 11175 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025. The winners list will only be sent after selection and verification of the winner. Residents of Vermont may omit return postage on all requests.

SPONSOR: SheMedia, LLC, 11175 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025.

© 2020 SheMedia, LLC. All rights reserved.