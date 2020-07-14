This Brand Aims to Make “Lazy Girl” Hair an Option for Black Women, Too

We’re constantly surrounded by ideas of chic “undone hair,” “lazy girl” styles and the like. But this conversation almost always seems to settle around white women, usually with naturally straight hair. Maeva Heim started Bread haircare to change that. Heim has 4c hair herself and was frustrated with the lack of well-made basics for textured hair. With experience in brand management for the likes of L’Oréal and Procter & Gamble, Heim used her expertise to land a spot in 2019 as the first-ever Australian in Sephora’s Accelerate program.

“The journey to create Bread started when I myself was transitioning from relaxed to natural hair after my chemical relaxer exploded in my suitcase while traveling. When I went looking for brands and products for my hair type, I became disillusioned with what was available on the market, and frustrated with the lack of simplicity,” said Heim in a statement. “This opened my eyes to the void in the market for a community-focused brand with a contemporary, visual universe that felt relevant to today’s millennial and centennial consumer. Bread exists to offer a simplified, edited routine with just the fundamentals, so women can spend less time worrying about wash day, and more time on anything else.”

After creating (and selling out) a collection of scrunchies for charity, Heim’s vegan and cruelty-free haircare line launches today at Sephora. It includes upgraded basics with effective ingredients for those with 3a-4c curl types. No more running to the drugstore to grab whatever is on the shelf before wash day and then not even really loving the results. Now you can have a full wash day kit you actually love on you at all times, plus everything you need for those in-between days. Plus, it happens to be the cutest packaging we’ve seen in a long time. Shop the full collection, below.

Hair-Wash: Gentle Milky Cleanser

This sulfate-free cleanser is a light, “marshmallow-like” cream that gets rid of build-up without leaving hair dry and knotty. The brand calls it a “shampoo-meets-co-wash.” It contains vitamin E-rich Argan oil for softening, Aloe Vera juice to balance the scalp and increase hydration and Lemon Tea Tree oil to soothe the scalp.

Hair-Mask: Creamy Deep Conditioner

This lightweight hair mask leaves curls soft and moisturized but not weighed down. It contains Australian Kakadu Plum, which delivers a high dose of vitamin C and moisture, as well as helps maintain collagen and elastin levels. Starflower oil strengthens the hair follicle so there’s less breakage.

Hair-Oil: Everyday Gloss

This silicone-free, fatty acid-rich oil coats your hair without leaving it greasy. It contains Australian Kakadu Plum and Safflower oil for all the shine.

Snac-Pack: Cleanse & Mask Minis

This trial kit gets you mini sizes of Hair-Wash and Hair-Mask, plus a Bread-Puff Vegan Satin Scrunchie and this adorable reusable bag.

Kit 1: Wash

This must-have kit includes Hair: Wash, Hair-Mask, Hair-Oil and Bread-Puff Scrunchie.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.