Brazilian Bronzerella Extravaganza At Iodice

Keri Blair for MAC drew inspiration from the natural beauties of Brazil for the makeup to accompany Brazilian designer Iodice’s spring 2010 collection. “The collection features silky, satiny textures, and that’s reflected in the silky skin I’m highlighting on the models,” said Blair. “It’s a Brazilian Bronzerella Extravaganza!”

Dewy, “humid skin” acted as a canvas for a warm smoky eye in a neutral palette and a coral-toned pout. Blair’s tip: To try the look at home, simply apply MAC Face and Body Foundation with your hands to “vacuum seal in moisture onto the skin,” says Blair. Eyes were smoked out in a neutral palette in warm bronze tones.

Blair craftily employed a Dentek Easy Brush Cleaner sold in a pack of ten for $3.50 as a lash separating tool. Genius. A highlighter was applied to the inner corners of eyes, along the nose, and the tops of cheekbones.

No liner here, just a very breezy, organic eye look. Lips were a light coral comprised of a highlighter mixed with MAC PRO Paint Stick in Dusty Coral.

Hair was swept into a French twist with sweeping, smooth, looser front pieces. Stylist Carly Missico worked with Redken Fabricate blown into the hair as a base, then back combed with a small brush for volume before pulling the hair into a French twist and securing the look with Redken Workforce Hairspray.