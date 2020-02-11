These At-Home Brazilian Waxing Kits Can Help You Push Back Your Next Appointment

Scroll To See More Images

Regardless of what you choose to do with your “hair down there,” (if anything, of course) if you just so happen to be into grooming by way of regular in-salon bikini wax appointments, you know that this beauty treatment requires regular upkeep—which can clearly, really add up. Aside from the obvious financial downside to professional waxing treatments, not everyone is exactly comfortable with the idea of letting someone other than a trusted gynecologist see their intimate areas, if you will. The solution? At-home, DIY bikini waxing kits. Sure, at-home waxing requires a solid dose of patience, plenty of practice and a bit of trial-and-error to get it right, but these affordable kits will save you some major coin.

These kits are designed specifically for the sensitive skin around our bikini line in order to reduce the pain and potential for ingrown hair and bumps. Of course, these comprehensive kits are also great for removing hair from other parts of the body — from upper lip peach fuzz and underarm hair. Whether you prefer a subtle groom or are loyal to your full-on Brazilian, these easy-to-use wax kits will save you hundreds of dollars a year.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purpose.

1. Parissa Waxing Kit

These DIY skin-safe waxing strips are formulated to target even the toughest of hairs without the irritation. The kit also includes post-treatment Azulene oil to help reduce irritation and prevent bumps.

2. Sally Hansen Extra-Strength Waxing Kit

Sally Hansen’s at-home waxing kit is formulated for sensitive skin, and results last up to 8 weeks.

3. SurgiWax Brazilian Waxing Kit

This DIY waxing kit is specifically designed for Brazilian waxing. The wax is easily prepared in the microwave and the jar’s design prevents spills.