10 Brands Leading the Body-Positive Movement with Unretouched Ads

It goes without saying that the inclusion of all body types in mainstream advertising is a long-awaited and much-needed change. For as long as we can remember, we’ve been fed images that assume lighter—both in skin tone and weight—is better and a standard everyone should measure themselves against. But in 2018, a year when political upheaval and activism are becoming increasingly important, we’re saying “boy, bye” to that ridiculous rule.
Thankfully, brands with major influence are doing their part too by making significant changes to the way their promote their products. Although the occasional Photoshop fail can actually be humorous, we’re ecstatic that it’s being eliminated from advertising altogether.
And while we’re not sure if keeping it all the way real has a positive influence on sales, we’re personally excited (and motivated to shop) whenever we the consumers see ourselves reflected in ads online, in stores, and inside magazines. Ahead are 10 brands leading the charge with their contribution to this sector of the body-positive movement.
We're so ready to say buh bye to winter and head to the pool. Watch our IG Story to go behind the scenes of our latest #ModClothSwim photo shoot! // See link in bio for cute swimsuits from XXS-4X. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #modcloth #swimwear #springstyle #retroswimwear #vintageswimwear #loveyourcurves #everybodyisabikinibody #springbreak
We want every woman to let her beauty confidence shine through – just like these amazing ladies. We partnered with @stylemesunday and her #WarriorWomanProject to help capture their fierceness in all its glory. 💪👊 Featuring: @steph_dontbuyherflowers @clemmie_telford @cultofyouth @inpolife 📷 Cred Image 1,4: @oceantaylor_photography 📷 Cred Image 2,3: @angeladennisphoto #WarriorWoman #RealBeauty #Dove #Fierce #NoPhotoshop #LoveYourself
My photo from the @adidasoriginals superstar campaign got a lot of nasty comments last week. Me being such an abled, white, cis body with its only nonconforming feature being a lil leg hair. Literally I've been getting rape threats in my DM inbox. I can't even begin to imagine what it's like to not posses all these privileges and try to exist in the world. Sending love and try to remember that not everybody has the same experiences being a person 🌎 Also thanks for all the love 🌹got a lot of that too ❤️❤️❤️❤️