Beauty Brands to Launch The Studio

If you live in Middle America and feel forgotten about by high-end cosmetic and skin care companies, fret no more. According to WWD, Beauty Brands, the 52-store chain known primarily for their salon products and services, is converting 25% of the retail space in their existing stores to “the studio,” an area dedicated to showcasing prestige cosmetics and skin care brands.

Catering to 35- to 45-year-old educated women who primarily buy their prestige beauty products at malls, “the studio” will carry well-known, but not too pricey, brands. Brands initially being sold include Philosophy, Smashbox, DuWop, Stila, Tarte, Murad, Dermalogica, theBalm, AmazingCosmetics, Japonesque, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Too Faced, Glominerals, Peter Thomas Roth, Perfekt Beauty, Korres, Perricone MD, and Beauty Blender.

Further enticing women to shop at “the studio,” “the studio” will always have two to three beauty specialists, with at least three years of beauty experience, on staff to assist customers.

Beauty Brands, which operates in 11 states, has already successfully debuted “the studio” in four stores in Kansas City, where it’s headquartered. It’s expected to roll out additional locations in about six weeks with the anticipation that all Beauty Brands locations will contain “the studio” by the second quarter of next year. The company also plans to double the number of Beauty Brands stores they have to 100 in 2013, increasing the access women across the country have top beauty products — something we can all be grateful for.