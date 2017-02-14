5 Pretty Braids You Can Actually Do on Short Hair

If you have short hair, you know the struggles of attempting an updo without every layer popping out, let alone trying to recreate one of the intricate braids seen on your Instagram feed. But trust us when we say doing braids on short hair is totally possible, as long as you have a bit of patience (and a ton of bobby pins).
And to prove it to you, we rounded up our favorite braids tutorials that are specifically done on short-haired vloggers, so there are zero reasons for you not to be able to try one of these out on yourself. Just grab a mirror, take it slow, and then marvel at your handiwork. We promise you’ll get at least a billion compliments on these styles.
The Waterfall Braid
The Loose, Messy, Crown Braid
Reverse, Wraparound Braids
Double Dutch Braids