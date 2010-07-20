Celebrity Braids: 6 Summer-Friendly Styles To Try At Home

Need to dress up your tresses? Make like these A-listers and try a whimsical braid. Don’t worry, these plaits aren’t the same pigtails you wore as a child. They’re sophisticated, chic and add drama to any ensemble. See whose been adding delicate braided halos to their ‘dos or wearing loose, side fishtails on the red carpet recently in the slideshow above!
