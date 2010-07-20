Celebrity Braids: 6 Summer-Friendly Styles To Try At Home

StyleCaster
Need to dress up your tresses? Make like these A-listers and try a whimsical braid. Don’t worry, these plaits aren’t the same pigtails you wore as a child. They’re sophisticated, chic and add drama to any ensemble. See whose been adding delicate braided halos to their ‘dos or wearing loose, side fishtails on the red carpet recently in the slideshow above!

1 of 6

Ashley Greene's loose fishtail looks youthful and elegant.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears a half-up, half-down look with hippie-inspired mini-braids. Try on Gwyneth Paltrow's hairstyle in the Makeover Studio here!

Carrie Underwood wears a side-swept braid across the front of her tousled, romantic style. Try on Carrie Underwood's hairstyle in the Makeover Studio here!

Busy Philipps goes Heidi-style with a braided crown but lets her side-swept bangs hang loose.

Nicky Hilton gives her plait a modern, architectural feel with a few unique spiraled twists at the top. Try on Nicky Hilton's hairstyle in the Makeover Studio here!

Emma Roberts models two of summer's hottest trends: beachy braids and honeyed highlights. Try on Emma Roberts' hairstyle in the Makeover Studio here!

