The Prettiest Braided Updos to Copy From the Runway

It’s no secret that we’ve all been loving braids – from simple side braids, cute braided chignons, bold braided crowns, and everything in between, we just can’t get enough. We’re not the only ones all for the trend, as all different kinds of beautiful braided hairdos have been strutting up and down the runway recently. We’ve been searching for the perfect braided updos to copy, and these straight off-the-runway styles can work for both a fancy night out and a simple weekend with friends.

There are so many options when it comes to braiding, so the opportunities to look fabulous are endless. Below, we’ve gathered the prettiest braided updos from the runway, so take a scroll through for your best #braidspiration yet.

Two braids and a bun? This hairstyle is a triple threat. Plus, when you’re in the need for a hairstyle that can battle frizz and heat, this one will have your back.

While it’s mullets that are typically defined as “business in the front, party in the back,” we think this is a better (and cuter) representation of the saying. Sleek, and so chic.

This whimsical whole-head braid is so put together, while still embracing the messy look. Always remember to braid your hair tightly and then dishevel so that it will hold.

Stitch your style together with this braid going up the back of your head, topped off with a voluminous bun for an entirely new take on a top knot!

Braid your low bun for the perfect twist on a classic look. While you’re braiding, add a bit of serum to your fingers to help battle any frizz or flyaways.

Looking to get your hair out of the way? Sweep it off of your face with a big, beautiful braid that wraps around your head. You can pull this style as low (or as high) on your crown as you’d like!

Part your hair off to the side and create a braided crown for this soft and stylish look. For all of you ladies who insist on a side part at all times (we get it, middle parts are scary) this braid is an easier transition.