WATCH: How to Create a Braided Updo

It’s Braids Week on Daily Makeover! Check in all this week for braided hairstyle inspiration, tips and tutorials.

Everybody needs one easy to master hairstyle that can be dressed up or down and works with any outfit, from a bikini to a cocktail dress. This surprisingly simple braided updo totally fits the bill, and it’s especially great for summer because the tight braids help keep frizz at bay. Watch and learn how to get the look with Halli Bivona, stylist at the John Barrett Braid Bar in NYC. If your locks are long, style your hair like our model’s; if your hair is shoulder length or shorter, secure the braids at the nape of your neck with hairpins.

Video by: Alissa Huff

Read more: Top 10 Braided Updo Hairstyles

More from Braids Week