A Braided Hairstyle That’s Perfect For Prom

We’ve never met a braid we didn’t like. From milkmaid to five-strand, we would wear braids every day of our lives if we had the extra time to style our hair every morning. One step up from the every day style, however, are braided prom hairstyles, which are the crème de la crème of plaits.

We teamed up with hairstylists from GLAMSQUAD, a new app that brings stylists to the comfort of your own home, and they taught us exactly how to get the French and fishtail braid hybrid for prom night. See the steps above on how to get the look, and below stylist Erin gives us tips for getting this look on your own!

Step 1: Wrap curl your hair to get plenty of texture, but don’t worry about getting it to be too perfect (you’re going to be braiding it anyway!).

Step 2: Part your hair to one side. Grabbing two, 2-inch box sections in the front of your hair by your part, French braid your hair towards the temple on the side with more hair. Loosely braid along your hairline and towards your ear, securing with a clear elastic. Set this braid off to the side for now.

Step 3: Beginning right above your ear on the side with more hair, grab a 1-inch section from each side of your hair and begin to fishtail braid. Cross one section over the other, pinching the crossed section with one thumb to hold it in place while you grab more hair to add to the braid with the other hand. When you add hair to the braid, take it from the bottom of your hair and wrap it over the bulk of your hair from the outside in. Continue until you’ve finished the fishtail braid at the bottom of your hair and secure with a clear elastic.

Step 4: Pull the braid apart gently with your fingers to make it look fuller and a bit thicker.

Step 5: Grabbing your first braid, tuck it underneath the bulk of your hair to hide the end of it. Gently separate the body of your hair for body and to hide the French braid tail, and secure with pins.

Step 6: Add a bit of serum to get rid of any frizz.

Credits:

GLAMSQUAD Stylists: Giovanni Vaccaro and Erin Taylor

Photographer: Kristen Bousquet

Model: Cailan Cassidy