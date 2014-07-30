Get This Braided Headband in Just a Few Simple Steps

When it comes to summer heat (or really, any bad hair day) knowing how to wrap your hair up in braids is a lifesaver. The crown braid (or braided headband) is one of those hairstyles that once you learn it, you can pull it out of your back pocket for frizzy hair emergencies. It keeps you looking chic and put together when everyone else is scrambling for hairspray and hair ties to pull their frizzy mess of a ‘do up into a bun or top knot – while you look like you just stepped off a runway.

Since we’re not all professional hairstylists (and don’t all already know how to do this style of course) we called upon the professionals. Hairstylist Edgar Parra of Sally Hershberger salon taught our model Kirsty just how to get the look in the images above. Follow along with his tips and tricks below and whenever you feel a bad hair day coming on, you can fix it with this braided headband!

Step 1: Part your hair down the middle and create two sections (like you’re going to give yourself pigtails).

Step 2: Take your first section of hair and pull it from the back, forward. Separate it into three sections to begin braiding.

Step 3: Begin a French braid pulling your hair forward towards your face as you go – tipping your head down will help. You’ll want to follow your hairline, so remember to pull the braid out and along the hairline.

Step 4: At the end of the braid, use a comb to tease the ends to secure (instead of elastic) since you’ll be securing both braids when you’re done.

Step 5: Repeat on the opposite side.

Step 6: Criss cross your braids over each other until you’re happy with how they look – this can be flat or a bit raised – however you like them to sit!

Step 7: Secure the braids in place on both sides of the head by tucking each end under the corresponding braid with bobby pins.

Hairstylist: Edgar Parra

Photographer: Primo Bolo III

Model: Kirsty MacPhail