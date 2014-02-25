Braided Hairstyles to Try This Spring

A simple braid has always been a staple in a woman’s hair wardrobe, but during the spring 2014 runway shows, hairstylists took the braid up a notch, or two. From standard plaits to crown braids and everything in between, we learned that the braid is not just a one trick pony and it is not to be overlooked.

Designers like Rebecca Minkoff and Rachel Zoe aknew the power of the plait and sent their models down their runways in gorgeous braids. To help spice up your hairstyle this spring, we gathered a few of our favorite versions on the braid that we saw on the runways, above.

