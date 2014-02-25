Braided Hairstyles to Try This Spring

A simple braid has always been a staple in a woman’s hair wardrobe, but during the spring 2014 runway shows, hairstylists took the braid up a notch, or two. From standard plaits to crown braids and everything in between, we learned that the braid is not just a one trick pony and it is not to be overlooked.
Designers like Rebecca Minkoff and Rachel Zoe aknew the power of the plait and sent their models down their runways in gorgeous braids. To help spice up your hairstyle this spring, we gathered a few of our favorite versions on the braid that we saw on the runways, above.
More From Beauty High:
Braided Hairstyles: 15 Celebrities for Inspiration
Instagram Insta-Glam: Crown Braids
101 Braid Hairstyles and How to Do Them Yourself
The braids at Alberta Ferretti were big, voluminous and totally cool.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The Native American inspired hair at Nicholas K may be too much for day to day wear, but if you lose the feather and focus on the randomly placed fishtail braids, you've got yourself a stunning spring style.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Crown braids were seen all over the spring 2014 shows, but the slightly imperfect nature of the milkmaid braids worn at Rebecca Minkoff made them stand out among the rest.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Once upon a time, French braids were the go-to hairstyle on soccer fields and tennis courts everywhere, but now Diesel showed us that the classic sporty plait is fashionable, too.
A little bit messy and a little bit sweet, the windswept sidebraids at Giles are an easy and gorgeous look to rock this spring.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The tangled and slightly undone braids at Rachel Zoe gave off a carefree and boho vibe, perfect for a sunny spring day.
At Naeem Khan, the models wore sleek, center-parted crown braids. Because the hair was so structured and polished, it gave the impresson of a stronger and more refined look.
When in doubt, keep it simple like Costello Tagliapietra did at his show. A low, textured, single braid like this one is laidback, casual, and gorgeous.