8 Braided Hairstyles to Dress Up Your Boring Ponytail

During scorching hot summer months, it’s pretty tempting to throw your hair up into a ponytail and call it a day. It’s simple and fuss-free—but can get a little boring. The best way to pump up your pony? Add some braids to the mix! They withstand heat and humidity so that you can stay cool (and look hot) without having to battle your blowdryer or even glance at your flat iron.

Whether you’re into basic braids, fishtails, or French braids, there’s something that’ll suit your hair perfectly. Plus, plaiting your ponytail will give your look the wow factor it was missing—and it’s the perfect day to night hairstyle. So, we rounded up a handful of gorgeous ponytail braids from Pinterest, and we just can’t wait to try these on for size. Take a look above for some braid-spiration and share your favorite one with us in the comments below!

