8 Braided Hairstyles to Dress Up Your Boring Ponytail

During scorching hot summer months, it’s pretty tempting to throw your hair up into a ponytail and call it a day. It’s simple and fuss-free—but can get a little boring. The best way to pump up your pony? Add some braids to the mix! They withstand heat and humidity so that you can stay cool (and look hot) without having to battle your blowdryer or even glance at your flat iron.
Whether you’re into basic braids, fishtails, or French braids, there’s something that’ll suit your hair perfectly. Plus, plaiting your ponytail will give your look the wow factor it was missing—and it’s the perfect day to night hairstyle. So, we rounded up a handful of gorgeous ponytail braids from Pinterest, and we just can’t wait to try these on for size. Take a look above for some braid-spiration and share your favorite one with us in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
101 Braided Hairstyles and How to Do Them Yourself
8 Braided Hairstyles For Spring and How to Get Them
Instagram Insta-glam: French Braids
For a creative and unexpected look, try winding a braid around your ponytail, weaving strands of hair into the braid as you go.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Obaz
The only thing better than one fishtail braid? Three mini ones, all braided together and swept up into a ponytail!
Image via Pinterest; Source: summerhairstyless
Give a plain old ponytail braid a fun update by weaving colorful, patterned ribbon into one or two sections of your hair.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Bleach Black
For a super polished look, try working more than the typical three braiding strands together into one sleek, tight, and gorgeous braid. A five-strand braid makes for a much more complex look.
Image via Pinterest; Source: highlightstlv
Double French braids are the perfect contrast to a stick-straight, low ponytail.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Chictopia
Consider this super-wide pony proof that you don’t have to stick with tight braids to achieve a chic and elegant look.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Hairstyles and Beauty Tips
Even braiding amateurs can completely ace a rope braid ponytail. Create a cord-like look of your own by separating your ponytail into two sections, twisting each of them, and then twisting each section around one another.
Image via Lerika on We Heart It